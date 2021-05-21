PPSC CCE Mains Result 2021 Out @ppsc.gov.in: Civil Service Interview from 31 May

PPSC CCE Mains Result 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), has released the result of mains for Civil Service 2020-21. Candidates who have appeared in PPSC Mains Exam on 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April 2021 can download PPSC Civil Service Mains Result from the official website of PPSC - ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC CCE Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download PPSC Mains Result, directly, through the link:

PPSC CCE Mains Result Download Link

PPSC CCE Mains Result Notice Link

PPSC CCE Interview 2021

Candidates who have qualified the mains exam will now appear for Interview round which is of 150 marks. The interview for the ibid posts shall commence from 31/05/2021. Detailed Schedule of the interview will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly

PPSC CCE Physical Test 2021

It is also informed that the Physical Test for the Posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent Jails will be conducted in the mid of June, 2021. Schedule for the Physical test for the eligible candidates shall be intimated in the due course

How to Download PPSC CCE Mains Result 2021 ?