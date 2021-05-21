PPSC CCE Mains Result 2021 Out @ppsc.gov.in: Civil Service Interview from 31 May
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), has released the result of mains for Civil Service 2020-21. Candidates who have appeared in PPSC Mains Exam on 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April 2021 can download PPSC Civil Service Mains Result from the official website of PPSC - ppsc.gov.in
PPSC CCE Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download PPSC Mains Result, directly, through the link:
PPSC CCE Mains Result Download Link
PPSC CCE Mains Result Notice Link
PPSC CCE Interview 2021
Candidates who have qualified the mains exam will now appear for Interview round which is of 150 marks. The interview for the ibid posts shall commence from 31/05/2021. Detailed Schedule of the interview will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly
PPSC CCE Physical Test 2021
It is also informed that the Physical Test for the Posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent Jails will be conducted in the mid of June, 2021. Schedule for the Physical test for the eligible candidates shall be intimated in the due course
How to Download PPSC CCE Mains Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website - ppsc.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR INTERVIEW IN PSCSCCE-2020 UPDATED on 20-05-2020’, given at the below of the homepage
- A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘ROLL NUMBER WISE LIST OF PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR THE INTERVIEW UPDATED 20-05-21’
- Download PPSC CCE Mains Result PDF
- Check roll numbers of selected candidates