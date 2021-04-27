PPSC CCE Physical Test Date 2021 Out: Civil Service Mains Result Soon @ppsc.gov.in
PPSC CCE Physical Test Date 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released Physical Exam date for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination- 2020 on its website -ppsc.gov.in. As per PPSC CCE Notice, PPSC Physical Test for the Posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Deputy Superintendent Jail Grade-II shall be held tentatively from 20 May 2021.
The detailed schedule of the Physical Test will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after declaration of the result of the Mains Examination tentatively on 15 May 2021.
The interviews of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2020 shall be conducted in the month of June 2021.
PPSC is also expected to release PPSC CCE Mains Result Soon on its website. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.
PPSC Civil Test Physical Measurement
Height:
For Men - 5 feet 7 inches
For Women - 5 feet 3 inches
Chest (Applicable for men only)
Expended - 33 inches
Unexpended - 34.5 inches
PPSC Civil Service Event
|
Events for Male Candidates
|
Events for Female Candidates
|
1600 meters race: To be completed within 07 minutes 30 seconds (only one attempt
|
800 meters race: To be completed within 04 minutes 45 seconds (only one attempt)
|
Long Jump : Minimum 3.60 meters (Three attempts only)
|
Long Jump: Minimum 3.00 meters (Three attempts only)
|
High Jump : Minimum 1.15 meters (Three attempts only
|
High Jump : Minimum 1.00 meter (Three attempts only)
|
Vertical Rope: 2.0 Meters climb from the ground (Three attempts only)
|
Shuttle : Running between two parallel lines 10 meter apart, five times in 20 seconds (one attempt only)