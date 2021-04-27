Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

PPSC CCE Physical Test Date 2021 Out: Civil Service Mains Result Soon @ppsc.gov.in

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released Physical Exam date for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination- 2020 on its website -ppsc.gov.in. Details Here

Created On: Apr 27, 2021 21:23 IST
PPSC CCE Physical Test Date
PPSC CCE Physical Test Date 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released Physical Exam date for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination- 2020 on its website -ppsc.gov.in. As per PPSC CCE Notice, PPSC Physical Test for the Posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Deputy Superintendent Jail Grade-II shall be held tentatively from 20 May 2021.

The detailed schedule of the Physical Test will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after declaration of the result of the Mains Examination tentatively on 15 May 2021.

The interviews of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2020 shall be conducted in the month of June 2021.

PPSC is also expected to release PPSC CCE Mains Result Soon on its website. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

PPSC Civil Test Physical Measurement

Height:

For Men - 5 feet 7 inches

For Women - 5 feet 3 inches

Chest (Applicable for men only)

Expended - 33 inches

Unexpended - 34.5 inches

PPSC Civil Service Event

Events for Male Candidates

Events for Female Candidates

1600 meters race: To be completed within 07 minutes 30 seconds (only one attempt

800 meters race: To be completed within 04 minutes 45 seconds (only one attempt)

Long Jump : Minimum 3.60 meters (Three attempts only)

Long Jump: Minimum 3.00 meters (Three attempts only)

High Jump : Minimum 1.15 meters (Three attempts only

High Jump : Minimum 1.00 meter (Three attempts only)

Vertical Rope: 2.0 Meters climb from the ground (Three attempts only)

Shuttle : Running between two parallel lines 10 meter apart, five times in 20 seconds (one attempt only)

 
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comments