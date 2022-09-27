PPSC Draftsman Answer Key 2022 (Released) at ppsc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Sep 29

Punjab PSC has released the answer keys for the post of Draftsman/Head Draftsman on its official website-ppsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

PPSC Draftsman Answer Key 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer keys for the post of Draftsman/Head Draftsman on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam for the Draftsman/Head Draftsman post on 25 September 2022. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Draftsman/Head Draftsman post can download the Answer Key from the official website of PPSC -ppsc.gov.in.



Direct Link to Download: PPSC Draftsman Answer Key 2022





Candidates can download the PDF of the answer key and raise their objections, if any through the link available on the official website. Candidates will have to submit their objections through the online link available on the web page of the respective posts for consideration by the Commission.

Candidates are advised to deliberate over the issue in detail and attach material containing sufficient reason in support of their objections. The link to raise the objections will close at on 29th September 2022.

You can download the PPSC Draftsman Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: PPSC Draftsman Answer Key 2022