PPSC Principal Recruitment 2021: 119 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Principal (Group-A) in the Department of School Education. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 29 September 2021 on ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC Principal Notification Download

PPSC Principal Online Application

Important Dates

Last date for submitting application - 29 September 2021

PPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 119

PPSC Principal Salary:

Rs. 56100/- Initial Pay

Eligibility Criteria for PPSC Principal Posts

Educational Qualification:

Should have passed Master's Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Engineering in any stream from a recognized university or institution with minimum 50% marks in the case of persons from General Category; and 45% marks in the case of persons from the SC/ST/OBC/PWD

Should have passed Degree of Bachelor of Education from a recognized university or institution except in case of persons holding the post of Vocational Masters or Vocational Lecturer or Computer Masters or Computer Faculty/ Teachers and Agriculture Masters.

Should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years on the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director.(Means Director of Public Instructions, (School) Punjab)

Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

PPSC Principal Age Limit:

Persons should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

Selection Process for PPSC Principal Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Competitive written Examination. amination.

How to Apply for PPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by filling only Online Application Form on ppsc.gov.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fee:

SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only - Rs. 750/-

Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only, EWS, PWD, LDESM Punjab - Rs. 500/-

All Others Categories i.e. General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab. - Rs. 1500/-