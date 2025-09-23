PPU Result 2025 OUT at ppup.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Patliputra University UG and PG Marksheet PDF

PPU Result 2025 OUT: Patliputra University (PPU) has recently declared the 1st and 3rd semester results of various UG and PG courses, including BCom, BA, BSc, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Patliputra University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ppup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ppup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their Patliputra University result 2025 pdf through their roll number. Patliputra University UG Result 2025 As per the latest update, Patliputra University (PPU) released the results of UG courses. The students can check their Patliputra University results on the official website of the University- ppup.ac.in Patliputra University Results 2025 Click here

Steps to Download PPU Results 2025 Candidates can check their results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Patliputra University results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- ppup.ac.in. Step 2: Click on ‘Registration & Examination Portal’ segment given on the top of the page. Step 3: Click on Examination Result Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the show marksheet Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference Direct Links To Download PPU Marksheet 2025 PDF Check here the course-wise direct link to download the Patliputra University Result PDF. Course Result Links BCom 1st Semester Click here BA 1st Semester Click here BSc 1st Semester Click here BCom 3rd Semester Click here BA 3rd Semester Click here BSc 3rd Semester Click here