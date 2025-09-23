Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links

PPU Result 2025 OUT at ppup.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Patliputra University UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 23, 2025, 11:12 IST

PPU Result 2025: Patliputra University (PPU) declared the 1st and 3rd semester results for various UG and PG  courses on its website- ppup.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Patliputra University Results 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Patliputra University Result 2025
Patliputra University Result 2025

PPU Result 2025 OUT: Patliputra University (PPU) has recently declared the 1st and 3rd semester results of various UG and PG courses, including BCom, BA, BSc, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Patliputra University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ppup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ppup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their Patliputra University result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

Patliputra University UG Result 2025

As per the latest update, Patliputra University (PPU) released the results of UG courses. The students can check their Patliputra University results on the official website of the University- ppup.ac.in

Patliputra University Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Download PPU Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Patliputra University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ppup.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Registration & Examination Portal’ segment given on the top of the page.

Step 3: Click on Examination Result

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the show marksheet 

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download PPU Marksheet 2025 PDF 

Check here the course-wise direct link to download the Patliputra University Result PDF.

Course

Result Links

BCom 1st Semester

Click here

BA 1st Semester

Click here

BSc 1st Semester

Click here

BCom 3rd Semester

Click here

BA 3rd Semester

Click here

BSc 3rd Semester

Click here

Patliputra University: Highlights

Patliputra University (PPU) is located in Patna, Bihar. This University was established in 2018 and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). PPU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Agriculture, Arts, Commerce, Education, Law and Science.

Patliputra University Highlights

University Name

Patliputra University 

Established

2018

Location

Patna, Bihar

PPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News