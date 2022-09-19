Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Reporter/Editor and Others, Check Eligibility

Prasar Bharati has invited online application for the News Reader and other posts on its official website. Check Prasar Bharati recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for the engagement of Casual News Reader-cum-Translator and 2) Casual Reporter/Editor posts. Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 28 September 2022. Applying candidates should note that these vacancies are available for the assignment basis in Mizo-English-Mizo (News Reader-cum-Translator) and in Mizo (Reporter/Editor ),

In a bid to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022, candidates should have Graduation in any disciplines with PG Diploma/MA in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection will be done for these post on the basis of merit list prepared after written exam in Objective-Type Multiple Choice Questions comprising of the subjects including General Knowledge, General Awareness, General Aptitude, Basic English and Media Communication followed by Audition/Interview as per the post.



You can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details regarding the Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 here.



Important Dates Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission: 28 September 2022

Eligibility Criteria Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any disciplines with PG Diploma/MA in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: PDF

https://prasarbharati.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Advt-Application-format.pdf

How to Apply Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Prasar Bharati www.prasarbharati.gov.in.