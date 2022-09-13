Presidency University Recruitment Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Here

Presidency University Recruitment Admit Card 2022: Presidency University has scheduled the admit card of the exam to be released on 13 September at 2 PM on its official website i.e. presiuniv.ac.in. The benchmark test will be held on 18 September 2022 for the post of Junior Library Assistant, Technical Assistant Gr-II, Junior Assistant, and Junior Peon.

Presidency University Recruitment Website

As per the official website, "Technical Team is working. Hall Ticket will be available here only. Please wait till the time it is made functional."

How to Download Presidency University Recruitment Admit Card ?

Go to the official website of the university i.e. presiuniv.ac.in and the ‘Announcement Section’ Click on ‘Hall Ticket for BENCHMARK TEST- Presidency University (No: PU/2022/2/NT/HALL TICKET/02 date: 12/09/2022)' Enter your details Download Presidency University Admit Card 2022

Appointments will be made on probation for one year which may be waived or extended in exceptional cases and will be guided by the rules as framed and/or amended from time to time. During or at the end of the period of probation, the services of the concerned staff may be terminated with one month's notice or with one month's salary in lieu thereof, without assigning any reasons thereof. On satisfactory completion of the probationary period, the concerned incumbent will be considered for confirmation of service. Stipulation in respect of Experience and Age may be relaxed by the authority in case of exceptionally brilliant candidates or the candidates who are already serving the University in the same cadre on the recommendation of the relevant Screening /Standing / Selection committee.