PRSC Recruitment 2021 for Multi Tasking Executive, Programmer and Other Posts

PRSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Multi Tasking Executive, Programmer and Other Posts, Apply @prsc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

PRSC Recruitment 2021: Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist, Multi-Tasking Executive, Programmer, Web Application Developer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 20 July 2021

PRSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Scientist- 1 Post

Multi Tasking Executive- 1 Post

Programmer - 1 Post

Web Application Developer - 2 Posts

PRSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientist- ME/M.Tech/M.Sc. in Geospatial Technology/Sciences Sensing & Geographic Information System/Geomatics/Geoinformatics/Spatial Information Technology/Geospatial Technology/Geoinformatics & Surveying Technology/Remote Sensing and Geomatics/Geoinformatics & Remote Sensing or equivalent or computer science and engineering/IT/Data Science and Engineering/Information Technology/Data Science or equivalent in first class with good knowledge of Geospatial and B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. in Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering or equivalent/civil engineering or equivalent or computer science and engineering/IT or equivalent or geoinformatics/geomatics or equivalent.

Multi-Tasking Executive- Graduation in any discipline with minimum 2 nd Division and one-year diploma in computer applications from a government recognized institution or equivalent.

Division and one-year diploma in computer applications from a government recognized institution or equivalent. Programmer - ME/M.Tech in Information Technology/Electronics and communications/computer science/computer science and engineering or B.E./B.Tech./MCA/M.Sc. in Information Technology/EC/CS/CSE or equivalent.

Web Application Developer -B.E./B.Tech./MCA/M.Sc. in information technology (IT)/Electronics & Communications/Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) and must have passed Punjabi language exam up to Matric or its equivalent level or must pass within one year as per rules.

PRSC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Scientist- Rs. 15600- 39100 + Rs. 5400/- Grade Pay + Plus allowance.

Multi Tasking Executive, Programmer, Web Application Developer - Rs. 35,000/- Per Month Consolidated

Download PRSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for PRSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format along with the documents to the office of the Director, PRSC latest by 20 July 2021. No TA/DA will be paid.