PSPCL Recruitment 2023: 1939 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limit has announced the PSPCL Recruitment 2023 for 1939 posts of PSPCL Apprentice Posts. Candidates can apply online from the PSPCL Recruitment 2023 official website of PSPCL Apprentice i.e., www.pspcl.in For more information on how to apply for the PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment candidates can refer to the article below.

As many as 1939 vacancies have been announced for the post of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and Lineman Apprentice. The selected candidates shall go apprenticeship training for 1 year under PSPCL.

The application process for Graduate and Technician Apprentice started from 20th January 2023 and the PSPCL Recruitment online application last date is 20th March 2023. Whereas the application process for lineman apprentice started from 27th February 2023 and the last date to apply for lineman apprentice recruitment is 27th March 2023.

The age limit to apply for PSPCL Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. The minimum age limit to apply for PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment is 18 years. The age limit varies for different posts for PSPCL Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the PSPCL Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the PSPCL Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

PSPCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Posts Name PSPCL Apprentice Total Vacancies 1939 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 20th January 2023 (Graduate & Technician Posts) 27th February 2023 (Lineman Posts) Last Date to Apply 20th March 2023 (Graduate & Technician Posts) 27th March 2023 (Lineman Posts) Selection process Merit and Document Verification

Candidates can download the PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment. Download the official notification of PSPCL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Candidates can check the PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment important dates from the table given below. The PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment dates have been announced along with the PSPCL Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023.

PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment Important Dates Online Application Begins 20th January 2023 (Graduate & Technician Posts) 27th February 2023 (Lineman Posts) Last Date to Apply 20th March 2023 (Graduate & Technician Posts) 27th March 2023 (Lineman Posts) Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the PSPCL Apprentice in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

As many as 1939 vacancies have been announced for the post of PSPCL Apprentice Posts, and other the number of vacancies announced for PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment is tabulated below.

Post Number of Vacancies Engineering Graduate Apprentice 106 Graduate in Any Stream 36 Technician Apprentice 297 Lineman Apprentice 1500 Total 1939

The PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility.

The minimum educational qualification for PSPCL Recruitment 2023 has been released by the PSPCL Apprentice in the official notification. Candidates applying for PSPCL Apprentice 2023 should possess ITI/Diploma or a Degree in relevant discipline.

For detailed information regarding the PSPCL Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

There is no application fee for PSPCL Recruitment 2023 for the candidates applying for the posts of PSPCL Apprenticeship 2023.

To apply for PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment applicants must stay tuned with the official website of PSPCL Apprentice i.e., www.pspcl.in

Candidates applying for PSPCL Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment as per PSPCL Punjab Recruitment Notification is 20th March 2023 (Graduate & Technician Posts) and 27th March 2023 (Lineman Posts). No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.