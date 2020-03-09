PSSSB Admit Card for Food Security Officer 2020 Released @punjabsssb.gov.in, Download PSSSB FSO Admit Card

PSSSB Admit Card for Food Security Officer 2020: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card of written for the post of Food Security Officer, today i.e. on 09 March 2020. Candidates can download PSSSB Food Security Officer Admit Card from the official website www.punjabsssb.gov.in.

PSSSB Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidate can download PSSSB FSO Admit Card by login in the link using their Username and Password.

PSSSB Admit Card Download 2020 for Food Security Officer

PSSSB Food Security Officer Exam will be held on 15 March 2020 (Sunday). PSSSB Exam will have 120 Multiple Choice Questions, out of which 80 MCQs on Food Technology, General Awareness (Punjab Culture and History), 5 MCQs on Current Affairs, 10 MCQs on Mental Ability Mental Ability, 10 MCQs on English and 10 MCQs on Punjabi Language.

PSSSB FSO Notification PDF

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card for Food Security Officer 2020?