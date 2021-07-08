PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Check Punjab Law Clerk Call Letter Download Link

PSSSB Clerk (Legal) has been released by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board on its website sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check Details Here

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Clerk (Legal) i.e. on 08 July 2021. Candidates can download PSSSB Admit Card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidate can download Punjab Clerk Admit Card through the link below:

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Download Link

PSSSB Clerk Exam will be held on 11 July 2021. The exam centre Address will be uploaded on 10 July 2021 at 10:00 am on the official website.

PSSSB Clerk Exam Instructions

PSSSB Clerk Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions. Each question carries one mark. There is one fourth negative marking for wrong answer i.e. -0.25

Subject Total Question Marks GK/ General Awareness (India & Punjab) 10 10 Mental Ability 10 10 Language (English) 10 10 Punjabi 10 10 Information Technology 10 10 Civil Laws 50 50 Total 100 100

The candidates can check PSSSB Clerk Syllabus through the link below:

PSSSB Clerk Syllabus Notification PDF

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card ?