PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Check Punjab Law Clerk Call Letter Download Link

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Clerk (Legal) i.e. on 08 July 2021. Candidates can download PSSSB Admit Card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidate can download Punjab Clerk Admit Card through the link below:
PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Download Link
PSSSB Clerk Exam will be held on 11 July 2021. The exam centre Address will be uploaded on 10 July 2021 at 10:00 am on the official website.
PSSSB Clerk Exam Pattern
There will be 100 questions. Each question carries one mark. There is one fourth negative marking for wrong answer i.e. -0.25
|
Subject
|
Total Question
|
Marks
|
GK/ General Awareness (India & Punjab)
|
10
|
10
|
Mental Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Language (English)
|
10
|
10
|
Punjabi
|
10
|
10
|
Information Technology
|
10
|
10
|
Civil Laws
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
The candidates can check PSSSB Clerk Syllabus through the link below:
PSSSB Clerk Syllabus Notification PDF
How to Download PSSSB Admit Card ?
- Go to official website www.punjabsssb.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Link to download admit card for the written exam dated 11/07/2021 (Sunday) for the post of Clerk (Legal) Advt No 03/2021’.
- Now, click on the link given to download the admit card
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your application number and date of birth and click on ‘Get Admit Card’
- Download PSSSB Law Clerk Admit Card
