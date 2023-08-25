PSSSB Clerk Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Download Merit list PDF on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Clerk Result 2023 Released: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result for clerk on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

PSSSB Clerk Result 2023 Out: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the results for 704 posts of clerk in various departments and ministries of the Punjab government. The exam was conducted on 6th August 2023. The candidates who appeared in this exam can check their results on PSSSB official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in

As per the latest update, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result for PSSSB clerk exam 2023. Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board successfully conducted the exam for 704 posts for clerk on 6th August 2023. The candidates can download the results PDF on PSSSB official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in. An overview of PSSSB clerk exam 2023 is provided below.

PSSSB Clerk Result 2023: Overview Name of Exam PSSSB clerk exam 2023 Conducting Body Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) Number of Posts 704 Exam held in 6th August 2023 Result Released 24th August 2023 Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Steps to Check PSSSB Clerk Result 2023

Candidates can check their PSSSB clerk examination 2023 results online at the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PSSSB clerk examination results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result” option

Step 3: Click on the result notice available there.

Step 4: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Search your name and roll number in the PDF.

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference

PSSSB Clerk Result 2023 : Direct Links to Check

The result of PSSSB clerk examination 2023 has been released on the official website on 24th August 2023. The result has been released in PDF format. Check here the direct link for PSSSB clerk examination result 2023.

PSSSB Clerk Result 2023: Details available on Result PDF

While checking the PSSSB Clerk Result, the Candidates must ensure that they checked all the details correctly. The following details have been mentioned on the PSSSB Clerk Result 2023 PDF.