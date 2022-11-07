PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sssb.punjab.gov.in:

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check Download Link Below.

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) releases the admit cards for the Forest Guard Exam 2022. Students are advised to download PSSSB Admit Card much before the exam which is scheduled to be held on 13 November 2022.

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card is available on the website of board (sssb.punjab.gov.in) and also in this article just below. Students should re-visit this link on 11 November 2022, to know your Examination Centre Address details.

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card Download Link



How to Download PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, you need to click on ‘- 07-11-2022 - CLICK HERE to download Admit Card for the written examination dated 13-11-2022 for the post of Forest Guard (Advt. No. 07/2022).’ given at the left corner under ‘Current News’ You can download SSSB Punjab Admit Care either using your ‘Roll Number’ or ‘Application Number’and ‘Date of Birth’ Click on ‘Generate Admit Card’ Take the print out of the admit card

Students will be 120 questions of 1 mark each on General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English, Punjabi, Logical Reasoning and Mental ability, ICT, Punjab History and Culture.

PSSSB had invited online applications for filling up 200 vacancies of the Forest Guard, against advertisement number 07/2022 from 11 May to 19 May 2022.