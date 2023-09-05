PSSSB Recruitment

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification Out, Apply Online for 157 Vacancies at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification is released to fill 157 vacancies. The online registration process commenced on 30 August. Interested candidates can fill their application form till 27 September 2023. Get all the details related to PSSSB Recruitment 2023 here along with the apply online link.

Get all the details regarding PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification here.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has activated the registration link for various posts on its website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 till 27 September and pay their application fees till 29 September 2023. Those who wish to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 can check the eligibility criteria and all the latest updates here.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) issued the PSSSB Recruitment Notification PDF mentioning all the information like, important dates, selection process, vacancy, apply online procedure, important dates etc. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 157 vacancies. Go through the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF to know all the information in detail.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Overview

To be one step ahead of others, it is essential to know all the key details of PSSSB Recruitment. Take a look at the table below to know the highlights of PSSSB Exam 2023.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Highlights

Conducting Authority

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)

Exam Name

PSSSB 2023

Vacancy

157

PSSSB Apply Online Date

30 August to 27 September 2023

Stages of the selection process

Written Exam, Skill Test/ Physical Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Official Website

sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Before filling out the application form, candidates must know the PSSSB Eligibility Criteria. It is mandatory to fill all parameters included in eligibility criteria to avoid cancellation of the candidature. Take a look at the Punjab Eligibility 2023 below.

PSSSB Qualification

The candidates who aspire to become a part of PSSSB must have completed their graduation from a recognized university/institution/college. Check the post-wise educational qualification for PSSSB Recruitment 2023.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Post

Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant

Graduate in any discipline

Sr. Assistant (IT)

B.Tech in respective field

Sr. Assistant (Account)

Cleared B.Com

Investigation Assistant

B.Sc. (Non-Medical/ Honors)/ B.Tech (Civil) OR PG in Hindi/ Eng/ Punjabi

Technical Assistant

PG in respective field

Law Officer

Candidates must have a Degree in Law

Quality Manager

12th Pass with Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineer

Junior Auditor

B.Com/M.Com

Personal Assistant

Graduate in any discipline with short hand typing

Draftsman

ITI in Draftsman Civil

Instructor

Graduate in any discipline with Punjabi Steno

PSSSB Age Limit 2023

The applicants should fall between the age bracket of 18 to 37 years. However, age relaxation is applicable to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

PSSSB Vacancy 2023

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board aims to fill a total of 157 vacancies for the various posts through this recruitment drive. Tabulated below are the post-wise vacancies released under PSSSB Recruitment 2023.

Punjab Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Senior Assistant

12

Senior Assistant IT

02

Senior Assistant Accounts

02

Technical Assistant

02

Research Assistant

49

Law Officer

02

Quality Manager

01

Personal Assistant

01

Junior Auditor

60

Draftsman

01

Instructor

25

How to Apply Online for PSSSB Recruitment 2023

Listed below are the steps to apply online for PSSSB Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PSSSB Recruitment notification link.

Step 3:  Register yourself by filling up the required details.

Step 4: Log in using the registration number and password that you received on your registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Click on the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 apply online link.

Step 6: Fill out the application form, upload the required scanned documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the PSSSB Stenographer Recruitment 2023 application form and download the confirmation page. 

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

In order to submit your online form successfully, candidates will be required to pay an application fee as per their category.

Category

Application Fee

General

Rs 1000

SC and Economically Weaker Sections

Rs 250

ESM Dept (Ex-Servicemen Department)

Rs 200

PwD

Rs 500

FAQ

What is the full form of PSSSB?

The full form of PSSSB is Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.

How many vacancies are released under PSSSB Recruitment 2023?

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board announced 157 vacancies under PSSSB Recruitment 2023. You can check the number of vacancies for each post in the above article.

When will PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification be released?

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF on its website. Candidates can apply online till 27 September 2023.

