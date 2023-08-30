ISRO Scientist Salary 2023: Per Month, In Hand Salary and Allowances

ISRO Scientist Salary 2023: ISRO has successfully landed Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface on August 23, 2023. But do you know how much ISRO Scientist earns? The initial basic pay falls within a range of Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 67,700 per month. Check the complete salary structure of ISRO Scientist Engineer below.

ISRO Scientist Salary 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has captured the world's attention with the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon’s south pole. Behind these accomplishments are the dedicated scientists and engineers who work tirelessly to propel India's space program to new heights. And do you know how much they get paid? According to the 7th pay commission, the ISRO Scientist/Engineer Salary - SC is Rs. 84,360 per month along with other perks and benefits. Check out the complete breakdown of ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary structure below along with the basic pay, different pay levels, gross pay, etc.

ISRO Scientist Salary 2023

ISRO has announced 65 vacancies for the Scientist Engineer post on its official website - isro.gov.in. Those who are interested in applying for ISRO Recruitment 2023 should acquaint themselves with the ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary 2023 and start their preparation in the full swing.

ISRO Scientist Salary includes various components like basic pay, grade pay, pay level and allowances. Read further to know everything about ISRO Scientist salary in hand after the 7th Pay Commission.

ISRO Scientist Salary 2023: Overview

Tabulated below is the basic overview of the ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary 2023 and other relevant details associated with it.

ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary Overview Organization Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Post Name ISRO Scientist/Engineer ISRO Scientist Salary Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 67,700 Pay Level Level 10 Allowances included in ISRO Salary TA, DA, HRA, etc ISRO Scientist Salary Pay Commission 7th Pay Commission Official Website isro.gov.in

ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary Structure 2023

The initial basic pay for ISRO Scientist is Rs. 56,100. Check ISRO Scientist Salary per month mentioned in the below table.

Salary Structure of ISRO Scientist Basic Salary Rs. 56,100 Dearness Allowance Rs. 6732 House Rent Allowances Rs. 13464 Transport Allowances Rs. 7200 DA over TA Rs. 364 Total ISRO Scientist Salary Rs. 84360

ISRO Scientist Salary Per Month

Working as a Scientist in the Indian Space Research Organisation is a dream of thousands of aspirants. It is one of the most reputed posts in India. Those who get recruited not only get the privilege of contributing to landmark missions such as Chandrayaan-3 but also become a part of a legacy that propels the nation's scientific technological innovation and space exploration endeavors. They also get a monthly salary of Rs. 84,000 (approx.). However, the ISRO Scientist monthly salary varies from post to post.

Post Pay Band Scientific Assistant Rs. 44,900 - Rs. 1,42,400 Scientist/ Engineer – SC Rs. 56,100 - Rs. 1,77,500 Scientist/ Engineer – SD Rs. 67700 - Rs. 208700

ISRO Scientist Salary After 7th Pay Commission

The salary of Scientist Engineer has been revised according to the 7th pay commission, leading to a basic pay of Rs. 56,100. Check the grade pay of ISRO Scientist Engineer as per the 7th pay commission.

Post ISRO Scientist Pay Level Scientific Assistant Level 7 Scientist/ Engineer – SC Level 10 Scientist/ Engineer – SD Level 11

ISRO Scientist In Hand Salary

The initial in-hand salary package offered to an ISRO Scientist Engineer (SC) is Rs. 84,360, including, dearness allowances, HRA, and travel allowances. The ISRO Scientist Gross Salary is around Rs. 84,000 and after a deduction, the net in hand salary remains around Rs. 72,360.

ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary 2023 Deductions

Since you are aware of ISRO Scientist Salary per month, you must also know that a certain amount will be deducted from the monthly salary. These deductions are tabulated below:

ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary Deductions Components Total Deductions Income Tax Rs. 3000 to Rs. 6000 National Pension Scheme Rs. 5610 Canteen Rs. 300 Medical Facility Rs. 200 Insurance Rs. 300 Education Rs. 400 Total Rs. 1200 (approx.) ISRO Scientist Net Salary Rs. 72,360 (approx)

ISRO Scientist Allowances

ISRO offers more than just lucrative salary packages. Scientists are entitled to various allowances, including HRA, medical benefits, travel allowances, and pension funds. Listed below are a few allowances that will be included in ISRO Scientist Salary 2023.

House Rent Allowances

Dearness Allowance

Travel Allowances

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Pension and Gratuity

Medical Benefits

ISRO Scientist Salary Career Growth

The career growth offered to ISRO Scientist Engineer is very attractive providing vast opportunities to upskill themselves. On the basis of their performances, experiences, and knowledge candidates will be promoted after every 3 years to higher Scientist positions.