PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021: 750 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in
Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is hiring 750 School Librarian. Apply Online @ sssb.punjab.gov.in from 05 April 2021 to 26 April 2021.
PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the recruitment notification for the post of School Librarian. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in from 05 April 2021. The last date for PSSSB School Librarian Application is 26 April 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 05 April 2021
- Last Date for submission of application form: 26 April 2021 upto 5 PM
- Last Date of Fee Submission - 29 April 2021
PSSSB School Librarian Vacancy Details
- GENERAL - 293
- SC (M &B) - 74
- SC (R &O) - 75
- BC - 75
- ESM-GEN - 52
- ESM-SC(M&B) - 15
- ESM-SC(R&O) -15
- ESM-BC - 15
- Ortho Handicapped - 07
- Visually Impaired - 08
- Hearing Impaired - 08
- Intellectually Disabled - 07
- Sports - General - 15
- SC(M&B)- Sports - 04
- SC(R&O)- Sports - 04
- Freedom Fighter - 07
- EWS (GEN) - 76
PSSSB School Librarian Salary:
Rs. 25500/- Level 4
Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB School Librarian Posts
Educational Qualification
12th passed from a recognized boardor institution and Two years Diploma course in Library Science from a recognized university or institution
PSSSB School Librarian Age Limit
- For General – 18 to 37 Years
- For SC/BC State of Punjab – 18 to 42 Years
- For ESM – 18 to 45 Years
- For Divyang (PwD) – 18 to 47 Years
How to Apply for PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 05 April to 26 April 2021.
PSSSB School Librarian Notification
PSSSB School Librarian Online Application - 5 April 2021
Application Fee
- UR / General – Rs. 1000/-
- SC/BC/EWS – Rs. 250/-
- ESM & Dependent – Rs. 200/-
- PwD – Rs. 500/-