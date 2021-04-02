PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021: 750 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the recruitment notification for the post of School Librarian. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in from 05 April 2021. The last date for PSSSB School Librarian Application is 26 April 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 April 2021

Last Date for submission of application form: 26 April 2021 upto 5 PM

Last Date of Fee Submission - 29 April 2021

PSSSB School Librarian Vacancy Details

GENERAL - 293

SC (M &B) - 74

SC (R &O) - 75

BC - 75

ESM-GEN - 52

ESM-SC(M&B) - 15

ESM-SC(R&O) -15

ESM-BC - 15

Ortho Handicapped - 07

Visually Impaired - 08

Hearing Impaired - 08

Intellectually Disabled - 07

Sports - General - 15

SC(M&B)- Sports - 04

SC(R&O)- Sports - 04

Freedom Fighter - 07

EWS (GEN) - 76

PSSSB School Librarian Salary:

Rs. 25500/- Level 4

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB School Librarian Posts

Educational Qualification

12th passed from a recognized boardor institution and Two years Diploma course in Library Science from a recognized university or institution

PSSSB School Librarian Age Limit

For General – 18 to 37 Years For SC/BC State of Punjab – 18 to 42 Years For ESM – 18 to 45 Years For Divyang (PwD) – 18 to 47 Years

How to Apply for PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 05 April to 26 April 2021.

PSSSB School Librarian Notification

PSSSB School Librarian Online Application - 5 April 2021

Application Fee