PSTCL Recruitment 2021 for 501 ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts, Apply Online @pstcl.org

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ), a power transmission organization of Assistant Lineman (ALM), Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA). PSTCL ALM Application will start from tomorrow i.e. on 20 May 2021 on pstcl.org. The last date of PSTCL Registration is 11 June 2021.

Created On: May 19, 2021 12:40 IST
PSTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ), a power transmission organization of Assistant Lineman (ALM), Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA). PSTCL ALM Application will start from tomorrow i.e. on 20 May 2021 on pstcl.org. The last date of PSTCL Registration is 11 June 2021. Candidates can check qualification, pay scale, age limit and other terms & conditions in the notification.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Registration of Applications - 20 May 2021
  • Last Date of Online Registration of Applications - 11 June 2021
  • Last date of submitting Fees - 15 June 2021

PSTCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 501

  1. Architect - 01
  2. Assistant Lineman - 350
  3. Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) - 150

Eligibility Criteria for PSTCL ALM, and Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. Architect - Degree or equivalent Diploma in Architecture or its equivalent with 5 years of experience
  2. Assistant Lineman - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution.
  3. Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution

Age Limit:

Architect -  20 to 37 years.

ALM and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) - 18 to 37 years

Selection Process for PSTCL ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant

Selection will be done on the basis of online test.

 How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for  the posts on official website - pstcl.org from 20 May to 11 June 2021.

Application Fee:

  1. For All Categories (Except EWS, SC & PWD): 1416 (Application Fee + GST) + Bank Charges
  2. For SC Category Candidates: 566 (Application Fee + GST) + Bank Charges
  3. For PWD Category Candidates: 708 (Application Fee + GST) + Bank Charges
  4. For EWS Category Candidates: 566 (Application Fee + GST) + Bank Charges

FAQ

What is PSTCL Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced later

What is the age limit for PSTCL ALM Posts ?

18 to 37 years

What is the last date of PSTCL ALM Registration ?

11 June 2021

What is the starting date of PSTCL ALM Application ?

20 May 2021
