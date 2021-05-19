PSTCL Recruitment 2021 for 501 ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts, Apply Online @pstcl.org

PSTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ), a power transmission organization of Assistant Lineman (ALM), Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA). PSTCL ALM Application will start from tomorrow i.e. on 20 May 2021 on pstcl.org. The last date of PSTCL Registration is 11 June 2021. Candidates can check qualification, pay scale, age limit and other terms & conditions in the notification.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration of Applications - 20 May 2021

Last Date of Online Registration of Applications - 11 June 2021

Last date of submitting Fees - 15 June 2021

PSTCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 501

Architect - 01 Assistant Lineman - 350 Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) - 150

Eligibility Criteria for PSTCL ALM, and Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Architect - Degree or equivalent Diploma in Architecture or its equivalent with 5 years of experience Assistant Lineman - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution. Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution

Age Limit:

Architect - 20 to 37 years.

ALM and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) - 18 to 37 years

Selection Process for PSTCL ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant

Selection will be done on the basis of online test.

How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website - pstcl.org from 20 May to 11 June 2021.

Application Fee: