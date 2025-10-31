GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download CY Question Paper PDF

GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Chemistry (CY) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Chemistry previous year question papers. Solving GATE Chemistry previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Chemistry ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Chemistry previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE Chemistry Question Papers 2026
In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Chemistry question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download the GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF 2026?
After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper.
-
Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website
-
Step 2: Click on the question paper link
-
Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password
-
Step 4: The question paper of GATE CY 2026 will be shown on the screen
-
Step 5: Download the GATE CY 2026 question paper.
GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2026 Pattern
The candidates must familiarise themselves with the GATE Chemistry question paper pattern. The GATE Chemistry question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Chemistry. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. The GATE Chemistry exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Chemistry exam pattern is given in the table below.
|
GATE Chemistry (CY) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of two sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
General Aptitude: 10 Questions
Chemistry: 55 Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Aptitude: 15
Chemistry: 85
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper
Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Chemistry aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.
GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2025
The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Chemistry paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Chemistry 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE Chemistry (CY) Question Paper 2025
|
GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2025
|
Question Paper
|
Answer Key
|
GATE CY 2025 Question Paper
GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution PDF
Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Chemistry aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Chemistry previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.
|
GATE CY Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF Link
|
Answer Key Link
|
GATE CY 2024 Question Paper
|
GATE CY 2023 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemistry 2022
|
GATE Chemistry 2021
|
GATE Chemistry 2020
|
GATE Chemistry 2019
|
GATE Chemistry 2018
|
GATE Chemistry 2017
|
GATE Chemistry 2016
GATE CY Syllabus
It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the GATE Chemistry 2024 exam they have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Chemistry syllabus.
The GATE Chemistry exam consists of two sections, i.e.General Aptitude and Chemistry and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Chemistry topics for your reference.
Physical Chemistry
-
Structure
-
Group Theory
-
Spectroscopy
-
Equilibrium
-
Kinetics
-
Surfaces and Interfaces
Inorganic Chemistry
-
Main Group Elements
-
Transition Elements
-
Lanthanides and Actinides
-
Radioactivity
-
Bioinorganic Chemistry
-
Solids
-
Instrumental Methods of Analysis
Organic Chemistry
-
Stereochemistry
-
Reaction Mechanisms
-
Organic Synthesis
-
Pericyclic Reactions and Photochemistry
-
Heterocyclic Compounds
-
Biomolecules
-
Experimental Techniques in Organic Chemistry
GATE Chemistry Subject Wise Weightage
In the GATE Chemistry exam, the composition comprises 15% for General Aptitude and 85% for the Chemistry subject. Although the distribution of topics within the GATE Chemistry syllabus varies every year, we have compiled the section-wise weightage of the exam by analysing past years' papers. This compilation will provide insights into the important topics of the GATE Chemistry syllabus and help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.
|
Section
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Questions
|
Physical Chemistry
|
25-30
|
15-20
|
Inorganic Chemistry
|
25-30
|
15-20
|
Organic Chemistry
|
30-35
|
20-25
Why Solve the GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
Solving the GATE Chemistry previous year papers plays an important role in your exam preparation journey. Practising GATE Chemistry previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.
-
Solving previous year papers helps you become familiar with the question types, marking scheme, and time constraints, which can improve your test-taking strategy.
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practising GATE Chemistry past year papers creates a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
-
It gives you a fair idea about the level of difficulty of the questions asked in the exam.
-
Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidate.
