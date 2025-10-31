GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download CY Question Paper PDF

GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Chemistry (CY) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Chemistry previous year question papers. Solving GATE Chemistry previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Chemistry ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Chemistry previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Chemistry Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Chemistry question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Chemistry Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Chemistry 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE CY 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE CY 2026 question paper. GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2026 Pattern The candidates must familiarise themselves with the GATE Chemistry question paper pattern. The GATE Chemistry question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Chemistry. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. The GATE Chemistry exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Chemistry exam pattern is given in the table below. GATE Chemistry (CY) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of two sections General Aptitude

Chemistry Total Number of Questions General Aptitude: 10 Questions Chemistry: 55 Questions Maximum Marks General Aptitude: 15 Chemistry: 85 Mode of Exam Online Time Allotted 3 hours Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Chemistry aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving. GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Chemistry paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Chemistry 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Chemistry (CY) Question Paper 2025 GATE Chemistry Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE CY 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE Chemistry Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Chemistry aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Chemistry previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare. GATE CY Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Link Answer Key Link GATE CY 2024 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF GATE CY 2023 Question Paper Download PDF GATE Chemistry 2022 Download PDF GATE Chemistry 2021 Download PDF GATE Chemistry 2020 Download PDF GATE Chemistry 2019 Download PDF GATE Chemistry 2018 Download PDF GATE Chemistry 2017 Download PDF GATE Chemistry 2016 Download PDF

GATE CY Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the GATE Chemistry 2024 exam they have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Chemistry syllabus. The GATE Chemistry exam consists of two sections, i.e.General Aptitude and Chemistry and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Chemistry topics for your reference. Physical Chemistry Structure

Group Theory

Spectroscopy

Equilibrium

Kinetics

Surfaces and Interfaces Inorganic Chemistry Main Group Elements

Transition Elements

Lanthanides and Actinides

Radioactivity

Bioinorganic Chemistry

Solids

Instrumental Methods of Analysis Organic Chemistry Stereochemistry

Reaction Mechanisms

Organic Synthesis

Pericyclic Reactions and Photochemistry

Heterocyclic Compounds

Biomolecules

Experimental Techniques in Organic Chemistry