Study at Home
Search

Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for PMC 177 MO and Other Posts @recruitment.punecorporation.org

Pune Municipal Corporation (Pune), Maharashtra invited applications for Class 1 and Class 2 Posts such as Medical Officer, Physiotherapist , Specialist and Other. Check Details Here

Apr 27, 2020 18:08 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
PMC Recruitment 2020
PMC Recruitment 2020

Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (Pune), Maharashtra invited applications for Class 1 and Class 2 Posts such as Medical Officer, Physiotherapist , Specialist and Other. Eligible candidates can send the application on official website on or before 05 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 05 May 2020

Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 177 Posts

  • Skin Specialist -1
  • Aids Nodal Officer -1
  • Neurosurgeon - 1
  • Urosurgeon - 1
  • Cardiologist - 1
  • Plastic Surgeon - 1
  • Optometrists - 1
  • City TB Control Officer - 1
  • Medical Superintendent - 1
  • Veterinary Officer - 1
  • Assistant Health Officer - 1
  • Microbiologist - 1
  • Pediatrician - 12
  • Sergeon - 9
  • X-Ray Technician  - 16
  • Neonatologist - 2
  • Chest Specialist - 2
  • ICU Physician - 4
  • Resident Physician - 4
  • Physician - 10
  • Gynecologist - 15
  • Anesthetist - 5
  • ENT Specialist - 5
  • Dentist - 6
  • Pediatric Surgeon - 5
  • Pathologist - 6
  • Psychiatrist - 2
  • Intensivist - 3
  • Orthopedic Specialist - 2
  • Medical Officer / Residence Medical Officer - 39
  • Ayurveda Medical Officer - 9
  • Physiotherapist - 9

Eligibility Criteria for Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Posts

  • Skin Specialist - Diploma in venral Diseases or (Diploma in venrat Diseases 
  • Aids Nodal Officer -MD (PSM)
  • Neurosurgeon - M.Ch
  • Eurosurgeon - M.Ch
  • Cardiologist - MD
  • Plastic Surgeon - MS/M.Ch
  • City TB Control Officer - MD Medicine / Chest or MD (PSM)

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

Age Limit:

38 Years

How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates apply for the posts through online mode on recruitment.punecorporation.org on or before 05 May 2020.

Application Fee:

  • General - Rs.500 
  • Reserve Category - Rs.3000

Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

PMC Official Website

 

Related Categories

Related Stories