Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for PMC 177 MO and Other Posts @recruitment.punecorporation.org

Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (Pune), Maharashtra invited applications for Class 1 and Class 2 Posts such as Medical Officer, Physiotherapist , Specialist and Other. Eligible candidates can send the application on official website on or before 05 May 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 05 May 2020
Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 177 Posts
- Skin Specialist -1
- Aids Nodal Officer -1
- Neurosurgeon - 1
- Urosurgeon - 1
- Cardiologist - 1
- Plastic Surgeon - 1
- Optometrists - 1
- City TB Control Officer - 1
- Medical Superintendent - 1
- Veterinary Officer - 1
- Assistant Health Officer - 1
- Microbiologist - 1
- Pediatrician - 12
- Sergeon - 9
- X-Ray Technician - 16
- Neonatologist - 2
- Chest Specialist - 2
- ICU Physician - 4
- Resident Physician - 4
- Physician - 10
- Gynecologist - 15
- Anesthetist - 5
- ENT Specialist - 5
- Dentist - 6
- Pediatric Surgeon - 5
- Pathologist - 6
- Psychiatrist - 2
- Intensivist - 3
- Orthopedic Specialist - 2
- Medical Officer / Residence Medical Officer - 39
- Ayurveda Medical Officer - 9
- Physiotherapist - 9
Eligibility Criteria for Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Posts
- Skin Specialist - Diploma in venral Diseases or (Diploma in venrat Diseases
- Aids Nodal Officer -MD (PSM)
- Neurosurgeon - M.Ch
- Eurosurgeon - M.Ch
- Cardiologist - MD
- Plastic Surgeon - MS/M.Ch
- City TB Control Officer - MD Medicine / Chest or MD (PSM)
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
Age Limit:
38 Years
How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates apply for the posts through online mode on recruitment.punecorporation.org on or before 05 May 2020.
Application Fee:
- General - Rs.500
- Reserve Category - Rs.3000
Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Notification PDF