Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for PMC 177 MO and Other Posts @recruitment.punecorporation.org

Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (Pune), Maharashtra invited applications for Class 1 and Class 2 Posts such as Medical Officer, Physiotherapist , Specialist and Other. Eligible candidates can send the application on official website on or before 05 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 05 May 2020

Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 177 Posts

Skin Specialist -1

Aids Nodal Officer -1

Neurosurgeon - 1

Urosurgeon - 1

Cardiologist - 1

Plastic Surgeon - 1

Optometrists - 1

City TB Control Officer - 1

Medical Superintendent - 1

Veterinary Officer - 1

Assistant Health Officer - 1

Microbiologist - 1

Pediatrician - 12

Sergeon - 9

X-Ray Technician - 16

Neonatologist - 2

Chest Specialist - 2

ICU Physician - 4

Resident Physician - 4

Physician - 10

Gynecologist - 15

Anesthetist - 5

ENT Specialist - 5

Dentist - 6

Pediatric Surgeon - 5

Pathologist - 6

Psychiatrist - 2

Intensivist - 3

Orthopedic Specialist - 2

Medical Officer / Residence Medical Officer - 39

Ayurveda Medical Officer - 9

Physiotherapist - 9

Eligibility Criteria for Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Posts

Skin Specialist - Diploma in venral Diseases or (Diploma in venrat Diseases

Aids Nodal Officer -MD (PSM)

Neurosurgeon - M.Ch

Eurosurgeon - M.Ch

Cardiologist - MD

Plastic Surgeon - MS/M.Ch

City TB Control Officer - MD Medicine / Chest or MD (PSM)

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

Age Limit:

38 Years

How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates apply for the posts through online mode on recruitment.punecorporation.org on or before 05 May 2020.

Application Fee:

General - Rs.500

Reserve Category - Rs.3000

Pune Municipal Corporation Class 1 and Class 2 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

PMC Official Website