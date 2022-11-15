Punjab and Haryana Clerk Admit Card 2022: Download @sssc.gov.in

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Admit Card has been released at sssc.gov.in. Check Download Link Here

Punjab and Haryana Admit Card 2022: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has issued the admit cards to all the candidates who have applied for Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment on Such applicants can download and get print out of their admit card by visiting the website www.sssc.gov.in by entering their registration ID and password.

Punjab and Haryana Admit Card Download Link

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Exam will be held from 22 November 2022 to 24 November 2022 in the State of Punjab, Haryana, U.T of Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi NCR.

There will be 50 Multiple Choice Questions on General Knowledge (GK) and 20 Objective type questions & 30Subjective (Essay, Letter, Précis, Translation) types in the English Language. The total time of the exam is 2 hours.

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Exam Qualifying Marks

The candidate is required to score 33% in each subject but no candidate shall be considered to have qualified for the Test unless he/she obtains 40% marks in the aggregate of both subjects.

How to Download Punjab and Haryana Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the court and then click on ‘Clerk (Subordinate Court of Haryana)’

Step 2: Go to ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Click here to download the Admit Card’

Step 3: Now, provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download Punjab and Haryana Admit Card