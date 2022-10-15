Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @sssc.gov.in

The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) has published a notification for 390 Clerk Posts.

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) has published a notification for recruitment for the post of Clerk on sssc.gov.in. A total of 390 vacancies are available under this recruitment.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 15 October to 30 October 2022. Graduates are eligible for the posts and the age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 42 years.

Important Dates

Events Important Dates Starting Date of Online Application 15 October 2022 Last Date of Online Application 30 October 2022 Punjab and Haryana Clerk Exam Date November/December 2022

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Vacancy Details

Total - 390

General - 198 Vacancies

SC/ST of Haryana - 66 Vacancies

BC-A - 45 Vacancies

BC-B - 27 Vacancies

PHC of Haryana (Gen) - 5 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized university. He/she should have passed the matriculation examination with Hindi as one of the subjects and must have proficiency in the operation of Computers.

Age Limit:

General - 18 to 42

SC/ST of Haryana - 18 to 47

BC of Haryana - 18 to 47

Selection Criteria for Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of an online written exam

How to Apply for Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of S.S.S.C. i.e.www.sssc.gov.in.