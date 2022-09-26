Punjab and Haryana Court Admit Card 2022 (Today) @sssc.gov.in: Clerk Exam From 3 Oct

Punjab and Haryana Court Admit Card 2022 has been released by the sssc.gov.in. Candidates can download it from below.

Punjab and Haryana Court Admit Card 2022: High Court of Punjab and Haryana is releasing the admit card of the online written exam for the Clerk post on 26 September 2022. Candidates can download SSSC Punjab Admit Card and appear for the online exam on their scheduled date. The computer-based exam will be conducted on 03 October, 04 October and 05 October 2022. The candidates can check the admit card updates by login into the website. All the relevant details i.e. Examination Date, Time, Venue, etc. will be mentioned in the admit card.

How to Download Punjab and Haryana Court Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the court - sssc.gov.in Click on ‘Clerk (Subordinate Courts of Chandigarh(UT))’ It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘Already Registered? To Login’ Provide your user ID and password Download SSSC Clerk Admit Card

The candidates should paste his/her photograph, duly attested by a Gazatted Officer/ Self attested, on the E-Admit Card. The photograph must be the same as uploaded by the applicant in his/her online application. In case of non-matching of photograph with the uploaded photograph, the applicant will not be allowed to enter the examination centre and no request in this regard will be entertained in any circumstances at that time or anytime later

There will be 50 questions on General Knowledge and 50 on English Composition (Objective and Subjective). Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark would be deducted.

Those who clear the exam will be called for r Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) i.e. to access the proficiency of candidates in the operation of a computer.