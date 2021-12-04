Punjab and Haryana Court Steno Admit Card 2021 Out: Download CPT Call Letter

Punjab and Haryana Court Steno Admit Card 2021 has been released by Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC) on sssc.gov.in. Check Download Link.

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2021: Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC) under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has uploaded the admit card of Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) which is scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 December 2021 for the post of Stenographer Grade-III. Applicants can download Punjab and Haryana Court Steno CPT Admit Card from sssc.gov.in by using their Registration I.D. and Password.

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card Link is given in this article. All candidates are directed to carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned on the EAdmit card. They are required to paste his/her photograph, duly attested by a GazattedOfficer/Self-attested on the E-Admit card. The photograph must be same as uploaded by the applicant in his/her online application.

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card Download Link



Punjab and Haryana Court Steno CPT will be conducted at Chandigarh University, NH-95 Chandigarh-Ludhiana Highway, Mohali, Punjab.

The court first hold a single joint Spreadsheet (Computer Proficiency) Test which will be of 10 marks and only those

candidates who score 06 or more than 06 marks in the said Test will be considered eligible for appearing in the shorthand Typing Test.

How to Download: Punjab & Haryana High Court CPT Admit Card 2021 ?