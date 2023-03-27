Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card 2023 OUT for Chowkidar Posts: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card 2023 : The Punjab & Haryana HC has released the admit cards for examination for the post of Chowkidar. Students who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website of the High Court. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

Punjab and Haryana HC Chowkidar Admit Card 2023 : The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts, under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.), has released the admit cards for the recruitment of Clerk vacancies in Subordinate Courts on behalf of the District and Sessions Judges of the State of Haryana & Punjab at Chandigarh.

Candidates who have applied for the vacancies and have been found eligible will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of the Society.

The admit card will contain important information such as the date and time of the examination, examination center details, and other important instructions that candidates must follow during the examination.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card 2023

Recently, the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts has also released the admit card for the Clerk recruitment. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards safely and bring them to the examination hall on the day of the exam.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

Punjab and Haryana HC Chowkidar Admit Card 2023: Important Details

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

Punjab & Haryana HC Exam Schedule 2023

The Punjab & Haryana HC Exam Date 2023 has been released by the court. According to the latest notification the examination will be conducted on April 4, 2023. Candidates must also stay tuned on the official website to stay updated with the details related to Punjab & Haryana HC Recruitment 2023.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

Punjab & Haryana High Court Chowkidar Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card 2023?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the Punjab & Haryana HC Various Vacancy recruitment examination:

Access the website for recruitment of chowkidar in Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is located at @highcourtchd.gov.in. Look for the "Login" link and click on it. Provide your registration number and password in the appropriate fields. Click the "SUBMIT" button. The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download the admit card and print it out.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.