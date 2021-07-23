Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @sssc.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Recruitment 2021

Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has released a notice for recruitment to the post of Driver on sssc.gov.in.

Created On: Jul 23, 2021 15:29 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Recruitment 2021
Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Recruitment 2021

Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Recruitment 2021: Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has released a notice for recruitment to the post of Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 on or before 03 August 2021 on official website www.sssc.gov.in.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Notification Download

Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Application Link

Notification Details

Notification Number - 26D/SSSC/PB/2019

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 20 July 2021
  • Last Date for Online Application Submission - 03 August 2021
  • Last date for receipt of application fee - 05 August 2021 (Within Banking hours)
  • Last date/time for Registration Step II - 06 August 2021
  • Last date for editing of applications - 06 August 2021

Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Vacancy Details

Driver – 353 Posts

Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The applicant should be at least middle pass with Punjabi/ Hindi as one of the subject. He should possess a valid licence for L.T.V. He should not have been convicted for any offence for negligent driving and should have a minimum of two years experience of driving of car

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Punjab and Haryana High Court Driver Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through www.sssc.gov.in on or before 03 August 2021

 

General:

  • Male - Rs. 750/-
  • Female- Rs. 375/-

 SC/ST/BC/ESM of the State of Haryana

  • Male - Rs.200/-
  • Female - Rs.100/-

Reserved Categories of the other States

  • Male -Rs.750/-
  • Female-Rs.375/-

Physical Handicapped & dependants of Ex-servicemen of the State of Haryana - As per their Original Category

 

Comments

