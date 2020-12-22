SSA Punjab Master Cadre Admit Card/Roll Number Slip Notice 2020 Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com, Education Recruitment Board (PSEB) Exam on 27 and 28 Dec

Punjab Master Cadre Admit Card Notice 2020: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education Punjab has published a notification of written exam for the post of Master/Mistress on its official website -educationrecruitmentboard.com. As per the SSA Master Cadre Admit Card Notice, the Punjab Master Cadre Exam will be held on:

Punjabi Subject - 27 December 2020 (Sunday) from 09:30 AM to 12 PM

Hindi Subject - 27 December 2020 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

English Subject - 28 December 2020 (Monday) from 09:30 AM to 12 PM.

The candidates can check their roll number, venue and date for the exam by login into the link given on the official website. The candidates can also download Master Cadre Roll Number through the link below using their Registration Number and Password.

Punjab Master Cadre Login

SSA Punjab Master Cadre Admit Card/Roll Number Notice

How to Download Master Cadre Roll Number Slip 2020 ?

Go to official website - https://educationrecruitmentboard.com Click on ‘Latest Recruitment’ Now, click on ‘Recruitment for various 2182 posts of Master Cadre - 2020’ A new page will open where you need to click on ‘Registration Number and Password’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Check your roll number slip

It is be noted that, the exam date for Science, Maths and Social Studies (S.St) will be announced soon on the official website.

Punjab Education Department Master Cadre Exam Punjab Syllabus:

Hindi

English

Punjabi

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education Punjab had published the recruitment notification for the post of Master/Mistress to fill up 3704 vacancies for Maths, Science, Hindi, English, Social Science, and Punjabi language.