Punjab ETT Exam Date 2021 Announced for 6635 vacancies @eudcationrecruitmenboard.com, Admit Cards Soon

Punjab ETT Exam and Admit Card Date 2021: School Education Department, Education Recruitment Board Punjab has announced the exam date for the recruitment of ETT Teacher vacancies. Candidates who applied for Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021 will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of School Education Department.i.e.educationrecruitmentboard.com.

According to the notice, the written exam is scheduled to be held on 19 September 2021 from 11.00 AM to 12.40 PM. The duration of the exam will be 100 Minutes for 100 Marks. The information related to roll numbers will be uploaded in due course of time on the official website. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2021 Notice

Punjab ETT Admit Card Date

The board will release the admit card 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Punjab ETT Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam will be conducted through offline mode. The questions will be objective type. The will be of 100 marks with 100 questions. The candidates should note that there will be +1 mark will be awarded to the candidate for every correct answer. There will be no negative marking in the marking scheme of the exam for incorrect answers. Candidates can check the scheme of the exam below.

Subject Total No. of Questions Marks Punjabi 15 15 English 15 15 Hindi 15 15 Maths 20 20 General Science 20 20 Social Science 15 15

Punjab ETT Recruitment Exam Application Process

The online application process for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Posts was started on 3 August and ended on 18 August 2021 to fulfil 6635 vacancies under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018.