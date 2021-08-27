Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2021 Announced for 6635 vacancies @eudcationrecruitmenboard.com, Admit Cards Soon

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2021 has been announced by School Education Department, Education. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date and Other Details here. 

Created On: Aug 27, 2021 13:07 IST
Punjab ETT Exam and Admit Card Date 2021
Punjab ETT Exam and Admit Card Date 2021

Punjab ETT Exam and Admit Card Date 2021:  School Education Department, Education Recruitment Board Punjab has announced the exam date for the recruitment of ETT Teacher vacancies. Candidates who applied for Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021 will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of School Education Department.i.e.educationrecruitmentboard.com.

According to the notice, the written exam is scheduled to be held on 19 September 2021 from 11.00 AM to 12.40 PM. The duration of the exam will be 100 Minutes for 100 Marks. The information related to roll numbers will be uploaded in due course of time on the official website. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Punjab ETT Exam Date 2021 Notice

Punjab ETT Admit Card Date

The board will release the admit card 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Punjab ETT Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam will be conducted through offline mode. The questions will be objective type. The will be of 100 marks with 100 questions. The candidates should note that there will be +1 mark will be awarded to the candidate for every correct answer. There will be no negative marking in the marking scheme of the exam for incorrect answers. Candidates can check the scheme of the exam below.

Subject

Total No. of Questions

Marks

Punjabi

15

15

English

15

15

Hindi

15

15

Maths

20

20

General Science

20

20

Social Science

15

15

Punjab ETT Recruitment Exam Application Process

The online application process for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Posts was started on 3 August and ended on 18 August 2021 to fulfil 6635 vacancies under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018.

FAQ

What were the online application dates for Punjab ETT Recruitment Exam?

The online applications for Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment 2021 were from 03 August to 18 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Punjab ETT Recruitment Exam?

A total of 6635 vacancies under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018 will be recruited through this recruitment exam.

What is the Punjab ETT Admit Card Date?

The board will release the admit card 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

What is exam date for Punjab ETT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam?

According to the notice, the written exam is scheduled to be held on 19 September 2021 from 11.00 AM to 12.40 PM.

How to check the PSEB ETT Teacher Exam Pattern?

Candidates can check the PSEB ETT Teacher Exam Pattern in the above article.
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post

Comments