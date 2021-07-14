Punjab Court Faridkot Recruitment 2021 for Clerk and Steno Posts, Download Notification @districts.ecourts.gov.in

Office Of The District & Sessions Judge, Faridkot, is hiring for Clerk and Stenographer Grade III/Steno Typist Posts. Check Details Here

Punjab Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office Of The District & Sessions Judge, Faridkot, Punjab has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk and Stenographer Grade III/Steno Typist on districts.ecourts.gov.in. Interested persons can apply for Faridkot Court Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed application format on or before 23 July 2021.

Punjab Court Faridkot Recruitment Notification

Important Date:

Closing Date for submission of application form: 23 July 2021

Punjab Faridkot Court Vacancy Details

Clerk (Adhoc basis) - 16 (General=10, SC=3, BC=1, BC (ESM)=1 Handicapped =1) Stenographer Grade III/ Steno-typist (Adhoc basis) - 03

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Faridkot Court Clerk and Steno Job

Educational Qualification:

Clerk (Adhoc basis) and Stenographer Grade III/ Steno-typist (Adhoc basis) - The Candidate should possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized University and has passed Matriculation Examination with Punjabi as one of the subject and having proficiency in the Computer Application (Word Processing and Spreadsheet)

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years as on 01.01.2021

Selection Process for Punjab Faridkot Court Clerk and Steno Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Clerk - Written Exam and Computer Proficiency Test. Steno - The candidate should pass a test at a speed of 80 W.P.M in English shorthand and 20 W.P.M. in Transcription of the same and have proficiency in computers (Word Processing and Spread Sheets)

How to Apply for Punjab Faridkot Court Clerk and Steno Recruitment 2021

The applications should be submitted in the prescribed format alongwith attested copies of relevant testimonials, two recent passport size photographs, out of which one should be pasted on the application form to this court latest by 23 July 2021 upto 05.00 P.M