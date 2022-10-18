Punjab Police Answer Key 2022: Check Updates Here

Punjab Police Answer Key 2022: Punjab Police completed the examination process on 16 October 2022 for the post of Intelligence Assistant (Constable), Head Constable and Sub Inspector Posts. If you have appeared in the exam then you must be waiting for the answer key. Punjab Police Answer Key Link will be available anytime soon on the website. You can check updates related to Punjab Police Constable Answer Key, Punjab Police HC Answer Key, and Punjab Police SI Answer Key by login into their account.

You shall also be invited to submit your objection, if any, against any answer. The objections must be submitted before the last date. Punjab Police will analyze all the objections and will release the final answer key. Also, Punjab Police Result will be prepared on the basis of objections.

How to Download Punjab Police Answer Key 2022 ?