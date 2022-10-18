Punjab Police Answer Key 2022: Check Updates Here

Punjab Police Answer Key 2022: Punjab Police completed the examination process on 16 October 2022 for the post of Intelligence Assistant (Constable), Head Constable and Sub Inspector Posts. If you have appeared in the exam then you must be waiting for the answer key. Punjab Police Answer Key Link will be available anytime soon on the website. You can check updates related to Punjab Police Constable Answer Key, Punjab Police HC Answer Key, and Punjab Police SI Answer Key by login into their account.
You shall also be invited to submit your objection, if any, against any answer. The objections must be submitted before the last date. Punjab Police will analyze all the objections and will release the final answer key. Also, Punjab Police Result will be prepared on the basis of objections.
|
Post Name
|
Registered in 2021
|
Registered in 2022
|
Constable
|
Head Constable
|
Sub-Inspector
How to Download Punjab Police Answer Key 2022 ?
- Visit the website of the Punjab Police and Go to the ‘Recruitment’ Section
- Click on the answer key links against ‘SUB - INSPECTOR IN DISTRICT POLICE, ARMED POLICE, INTELLIGENCE & INVESTIGATION CADRES OF PUNJAB POLICE 2021 / ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਭਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2021 ਲਈ ਐਪਲੀਕੇਸ਼ਨ ਫਾਰਮ’ or ‘CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE AND ARMED POLICE CADRES OF PUNJAB POLICE 2021 / ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਭਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2021 ਲਈ ਐਪਲੀਕੇਸ਼ਨ ਫਾਰਮ INTELLIGENCE ASSITANT IN INTELLIGENCE CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE AND CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE (PBI)- 2021 / ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਖੂਫੀਆ ਕੇਡਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੰਟੈਲੀਜੈਂਸ ਅਸਿਸਟੈਂਟ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਇੰਨਵੈਸਟੀਗੇਸ਼ਨ ਕੇਡਰ (ਪੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ.) ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ-2021’ or ‘HEAD CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE (P.B.I)-2021/ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਇਨਵੈਸਟੀਗੇਸ਼ਨ ਕਾਡਰ (ਪੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ.) ਵਿਚ ਹੈਡ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ -2021’
- Check the answers
- Punjab Police Exam was conducted on thre consecutive days i.e. 14, 15 and 16 through online mode.