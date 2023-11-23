Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: Download at punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 to be available at punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the Punjab Police Constable Result PDF, Merit List, Cutoff Here.

Police Constable Result 2023: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board is releasing the result of the written examination conducted for the post of constable. Punjab Police Constable Result to be uploaded on the official website -punjabpolice.gov.in. The examination for the post of Police Constable was held from 05 to 25 September at various centers in the state. The answer key of the exam was released on September 18. The last date for filing objections was September 23, 2023. Now the board is going to release the results of the police candidates. Candidates can check and download the Punjab Police Constable Result by logging on to the official website.

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link

The candidates can log in to the provided link and check the status of the Punjab Police Constable Result. Candidates can check the status of the result through the link given here. They can use their Registration No./Login ID /ਐਪਲੀਕੇਸ਼ਨ ਨੰ / ਲਾੱਗਇਨ ਆਈ ਡੀ and Password / ਪਾਸਵਰਡ.

Punjab Police Constable Login Link Punjab Police Constable Merit List PDF The examination authority will also upload the Punjab Police Constable Merit List 2023 along with the results. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

punjabpolice.gov.in Constable Result 2023: Punjab Police Constable Result Highlights

The Punjab Police Constable Result will be uploaded as a merit list. All the details related to the result can be seen in the table below.

Department Name Punjab Police Department Name of the Post constable Number of vacancies 1,746 Punjab Police Constable Exam Date 2023 05 August to 14 September 2023 Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 23 November 2023 (Expected) Selection Process Computer Based Test

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)

Document Verification Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: How to download?

Candidates can check and download their result through the official website with the help of the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in of Punjab Police.

Step 2: Click on the Punjab Police Constable Result link on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Tap on the link given to download the constable result.

Step 4: The PDF file of Punjab Police Constable Result will open.

Step 5: Check it and finally save the result and take a print out.