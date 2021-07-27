Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for 2600+ Constable and SI Posts under Technical Department, Notice Soon @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Another big opportunity has been proposed by Punjab Police on its official Facebook Account. Punjab Police Recruitment will be done for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) Technical Support & Services Cadre. A total of 2607 vacancies are notified of which 2340 vacancies are for Constable Posts and 267 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector Posts. Online applications and notification will be available soon for various domain on its official website - punjabpolice.gov.in.
Candidates will be called for Two Computer-based written tests which is scheduled to be held in the month of October. More details such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process etc. are given below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - to release soon
- Last Date of Online Application - to release soon
- Punjab Police Constable Exam Date - 21 to 30 October 2021
- Punjab Police SI Exam Date - 11 to 20 October 2021
Punjab Police Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Department
|
Specialization
|
Constable
|
SI
|
IT
|
Cyber Security
|
20
|
5
|
Geographical Information System (GIS)
|
10
|
4
|
Data Mining
|
22
|
8
|
Network Management
|
85
|
12
|
Data Analytics
|
505
|
30
|
Wireless & Telecommunications
|
150
|
5
|
Website Administration
|
10
|
2
|
Computer/ Digital Forensic Analysis
|
12
|
12
|
System Administration
|
120
|
15
|
Programming/ Coding
|
100
|
28
|
Database Administration
|
100
|
15
|
IT Support
|
118
|
5
|
Cyber Crime
|
105
|
5
|
OSINT Analysis
|
25
|
15
|
Community & Victim Support and Counselling Services Vacancy
|
Community & Victim Support
|
382
|
27
|
Community Counselling
|
38
|
12
|
Forensic Sciences Vacancy
|
Forensic Analysis
|
81
|
27
|
Computer/ Digital Forensic Analysis
|
12
|
12
|
Human Resource Management
|
Human Resource Management
|
60
|
40
|
Legal Services
|
Legal Services
|
382
|
0
|
Road Safety and Regulation
|
Road Safety and Regulation
|
15
|
0
|
Total
|
2340
|
267
Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police Constable and SI Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Information Technology Services (IT) - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) degree in the fields of Computer Science, or Electronics, or Instrumentation, or Communications, or Information Technology, or Mechatronics, or Computer Applications, or Data Sciences, or Computer Sciences and allied fields from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC; or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) (Section A and B) in Computer Science.
- Community & Victim Support - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Psychology/ Sociology/ Social work from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC.
- Community Counselling - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Psychology from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC
- Forensic Analysis - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Forensic Science from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC.
- Computer/ Digital Forensic Analysis - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Forensic Science from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC.
- Human Resource Management - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Management/ Commerce from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC
- Legal Support - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Law from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by UGC.
- Road Safety and Regulation - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC; and Minimum one-week course recognised by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/ IRC on Road Safety from IIT/ NIT/ CRRI/ Indian Academy of Highway Engineers or from any Institute recognised by the Ministry.
Age Limit:
21 to 28 years
Selection Process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Online Exam
- Physical Measurement Test (PST)
- Physical Screening Test (PST)
How to Apply for Punjab Police Constable and SI Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online once the application link is activated.
Punjab Police Constable Notification Download