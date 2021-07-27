Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for 2600+ Constable and SI Posts under Technical Department, Notice Soon @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police will start the recruitment process for 2600+ Constable and IT Under Technical Support & Services Cadre on punjabpolice.gov.in. Details Here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Another big opportunity has been proposed by Punjab Police on its official Facebook Account. Punjab Police Recruitment will be done for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) Technical Support & Services Cadre. A total of 2607 vacancies are notified of which 2340 vacancies are for Constable Posts and 267 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector Posts. Online applications and notification will be available soon for various domain on its official website - punjabpolice.gov.in.

Candidates will be called for Two Computer-based written tests which is scheduled to be held in the month of October. More details such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process etc. are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - to release soon Last Date of Online Application - to release soon Punjab Police Constable Exam Date - 21 to 30 October 2021 Punjab Police SI Exam Date - 11 to 20 October 2021

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Name of the Department Specialization Constable SI IT Cyber Security 20 5 Geographical Information System (GIS) 10 4 Data Mining 22 8 Network Management 85 12 Data Analytics 505 30 Wireless & Telecommunications 150 5 Website Administration 10 2 Computer/ Digital Forensic Analysis 12 12 System Administration 120 15 Programming/ Coding 100 28 Database Administration 100 15 IT Support 118 5 Cyber Crime 105 5 OSINT Analysis 25 15 Community & Victim Support and Counselling Services Vacancy Community & Victim Support 382 27 Community Counselling 38 12 Forensic Sciences Vacancy Forensic Analysis 81 27 Computer/ Digital Forensic Analysis 12 12 Human Resource Management Human Resource Management 60 40 Legal Services Legal Services 382 0 Road Safety and Regulation Road Safety and Regulation 15 0 Total 2340 267

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police Constable and SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Information Technology Services (IT) - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) degree in the fields of Computer Science, or Electronics, or Instrumentation, or Communications, or Information Technology, or Mechatronics, or Computer Applications, or Data Sciences, or Computer Sciences and allied fields from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC; or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) (Section A and B) in Computer Science. Community & Victim Support - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Psychology/ Sociology/ Social work from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC. Community Counselling - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Psychology from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC Forensic Analysis - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Forensic Science from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC. Computer/ Digital Forensic Analysis - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Forensic Science from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC. Human Resource Management - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Management/ Commerce from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC Legal Support - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Law from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by UGC. Road Safety and Regulation - Bachelors/ Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from any University/ Institution recognised by Central/ State Government and/ or approved by AICTE/ UGC; and Minimum one-week course recognised by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/ IRC on Road Safety from IIT/ NIT/ CRRI/ Indian Academy of Highway Engineers or from any Institute recognised by the Ministry.

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Exam Physical Measurement Test (PST) Physical Screening Test (PST)

How to Apply for Punjab Police Constable and SI Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online once the application link is activated.

Punjab Police Constable Notification Download

Punjab Police SI Notification Download