Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 for 787 Vacancies: Notification Soon @punjabpolice.gov.in, Exam in September

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment to the post of Head Constable (HC) on its website www.punjabpolice.gov.in. A total of 787 vacancies are available under Investigation Cadre.

Candidates who successfully apply for Punjab Head Constable Recruitment 2021 will be called for online exam which is scheduled to be held on 11 to 20 September 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for Punjab Police HC Recruitment 202 should be a graduate and the age of the candidates should between 21 and 28 years. More details are given below:

Punjab Police Head Constable Important Dates

Punjab Police Head Constable Notification Date - To be released Starting Date for Punjab Police Head Constable Application - To be announced Last Date for Punjab Police Head Constable Application - To be announced Punjab Police Head Constable Exam Date - 11 to 20 September 2021

Punjab Police Head Constable Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Investigation Cadre) - 787

Punjab Police Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation

The candidates should have passed Punjabi at Matric Level or its equivalent

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Head Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

1.Written Test

2.Physical Screening Test (PST)

How to Apply for Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website within a given time frame

