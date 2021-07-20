Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 for 787 Vacancies: Notification Soon @punjabpolice.gov.in, Exam in September

Punjab Police is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment to the post of Head Constable (HC) on its website www.punjabpolice.gov.in. A total of 787 vacancies are available under Investigation Cadre.

Created On: Jul 20, 2021 23:28 IST
Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021
Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment to the post of Head Constable (HC) on its website www.punjabpolice.gov.in. A total of 787 vacancies are available under Investigation Cadre.

Candidates who successfully apply for Punjab Head Constable Recruitment 2021 will be called for online exam which is scheduled to be held on 11 to 20 September 2021. 

Candidates seeking to apply for Punjab Police HC Recruitment 202 should be a graduate and the age of the candidates should between 21 and  28 years. More details are given below:

Punjab Police Head Constable Important Dates

  1. Punjab Police Head Constable Notification Date - To be released
  2. Starting Date for Punjab Police Head Constable Application - To be announced
  3. Last Date for Punjab Police Head Constable Application - To be announced
  4. Punjab Police Head Constable Exam Date - 11 to 20 September 2021

Punjab Police  Head Constable Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Investigation Cadre) - 787

Punjab Police Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation

The candidates should have passed Punjabi at Matric Level or its equivalent

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Head Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

1.Written Test

2.Physical Screening Test (PST)

How to Apply for Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website within a given time frame

Also See:

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for IT, Finance and Other

FAQ

What is Punjab police Head Constable Age Limit ?

21 to 28 Years

Is there any negative marking in Head Constable Exam ?

Negative marking for each incorrect answer shall be to the extent of 25% of the marks assigned to a question

What is the starting date for Punjab Head Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Punjab Police Head Constable Application Dates will be released soon.

What is Punjab Police Head Constable Exam Type ?

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will have two papers of 2 hours duration each will comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions for each paper with four marks awarded for every correct answer.

What is Punjab Police Head Constable Exam Date 2021 ?

11 September to 20 September 2021
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post

Comments