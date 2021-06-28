Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: 560 Vacancies to be Filled, Application to Start on 5 July @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police is soon going to release the notification for recruitment of 560 Sub Inspector on punjabpolice.gov.in. Check Details Here.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Police is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector on punjabpolice.gov.in. This news has been confirmed by Punjab CM Capt.Amarinder Singh, recently, on hos twitter account. Punjab Police SI Application Form will start from 05 July and the exam will be conducted in the month of August.

A total of 560 vacancies are available in 4 cadres i.e Investigation, Armed, District & Intelligence.

His tweet reads, "Apart from the constable recruitment, @PunjabPoliceInd will recruit 560 sub-inspectors in 4 cadres i.e Investigation, Armed, District & Intelligence. Common Application Form will go live on 5th July & 2 MCQ based CB Papers will be conducted in August"

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for Punjab SI Latest Updates and Notification.

