Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: 1890 Vacancies for Constable and SI, Check Details Here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Punjab Police is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Online applications are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to fill 1746 vacancies of Constable and 144 vacancies for Sub Inspector at punjabpolice.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Punjab Police within the given time frame. Candidates who fill out the application form will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters.
Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Overview
|Name of the Organization
|Punjab Police
|Number of Vacancies
|
Constable - 1746
SI - 144
|Selection Process
|
Online Exam
Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
Physical Screening Test (PST)
|Punjab Police Constable Registration Details
|15 Feb to 08 March 2023
|Punjab Police SI Registration Details
|07 Feb to 28 Feb 2023
|Official Website
|punjabpolice.gov.in
Punjab Police Recruitment Notification 2023
The candidates can download the notification for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 and Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023 and check the all information related to recruitment in the PDFs.
|Punjab Police Constable Notification
|Download Here
|Punjab Police SI Notification
|Download Here
Punjab Police Recruitment Important Dates 2023
Punjab Police Constable Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 15 February 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 08 March 2023
Punjab Police SI Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 07 February 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2023
Punjab Police Vacancy Details
|Category
|Constable
|SI
|General
|738
|62
|Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|180
|15
|Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|180
|15
|Backward Classes, Punjab
|180
|15
|Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|126
|10
|Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|36
|3
|Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|36
|2
|Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|36
|3
|Wards of Police Personnel
|36
|3
|EWS Punjab
|180
|15
|Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab
|18
|1
Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Constable (District Police cadre) -12th passed or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University.
- Sub-Inspector (District Police cadre) - The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university, or its equivalent.
- Sub-Inspector (Armed Police cadre) - The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university, or its equivalent
Age Limit:
- Minimum age as on January 1, 2023 - 18 years
- Maximum age as on January 1, 2023 - 28 years
Selection Process for Punjab Police Recruitment 2023
The selection will be made on the basis of:
Stage-I: Stage-I will consist of two Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature.
Stage-II: Stage-II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature.
Stage-III: Stage-III will consist of Document Scrutiny.
Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Salary
- Constable - Rs.19,900/-
- SI - Rs. 35,400/-
How to Apply Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 ?
Candidates can apply online on the official website of Punjab Police.