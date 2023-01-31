Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: 1890 Vacancies for Constable and SI, Check Details Here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Punjab Police is filling up 1890 Vacancies for Constable and SI Posts. Candidates can apply online at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Punjab Police is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Online applications are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to fill 1746 vacancies of Constable and 144 vacancies for Sub Inspector at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Punjab Police within the given time frame. Candidates who fill out the application form will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Punjab Police Number of Vacancies Constable - 1746 SI - 144 Selection Process Online Exam Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Screening Test (PST) Punjab Police Constable Registration Details 15 Feb to 08 March 2023 Punjab Police SI Registration Details 07 Feb to 28 Feb 2023 Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Recruitment Notification 2023

The candidates can download the notification for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 and Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023 and check the all information related to recruitment in the PDFs.

Punjab Police Constable Notification Download Here Punjab Police SI Notification Download Here

Punjab Police Recruitment Important Dates 2023

Punjab Police Constable Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 February 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 08 March 2023

Punjab Police SI Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 07 February 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2023

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Category Constable SI General 738 62 Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 180 15 Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 180 15 Backward Classes, Punjab 180 15 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 126 10 Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab 36 3 Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 36 2 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 36 3 Wards of Police Personnel 36 3 EWS Punjab 180 15 Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab 18 1

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Constable (District Police cadre) -12th passed or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University.

Sub-Inspector (District Police cadre) - The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university, or its equivalent.

Sub-Inspector (Armed Police cadre) - The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university, or its equivalent

Age Limit:

Minimum age as on January 1, 2023 - 18 years

Maximum age as on January 1, 2023 - 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Recruitment 2023

The selection will be made on the basis of:

Stage-I: Stage-I will consist of two Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature.

Stage-II: Stage-II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature.

Stage-III: Stage-III will consist of Document Scrutiny.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Salary

Constable - Rs.19,900/-

SI - Rs. 35,400/-

How to Apply Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates can apply online on the official website of Punjab Police.