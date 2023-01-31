JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: 1890 Vacancies for Constable and SI, Check Details Here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023:  Punjab Police is filling up 1890 Vacancies for Constable and SI Posts. Candidates can apply online at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023
Punjab Police Recruitment 2023

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Punjab Police is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Online applications are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to fill 1746 vacancies of Constable and 144 vacancies for Sub Inspector at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Punjab Police within the given time frame. Candidates who fill out the application form will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Punjab Police
Number of Vacancies

Constable - 1746

SI - 144
Selection Process

Online Exam

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Screening Test (PST)
Punjab Police Constable Registration Details 15 Feb to 08 March 2023
Punjab Police SI Registration Details 07 Feb to 28 Feb 2023
Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Recruitment Notification 2023

The candidates can download the notification for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 and Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023 and check the all information related to recruitment in the PDFs.

Punjab Police Constable Notification Download Here
Punjab Police SI Notification Download Here

Punjab Police Recruitment Important Dates 2023

Punjab Police Constable Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 15 February 2023
  • Last Date of Online Application - 08 March 2023

Punjab Police SI Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 07 February 2023
  • Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2023

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Category Constable SI
General 738 62
Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 180 15
Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 180 15
Backward Classes, Punjab 180 15
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 126 10
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab  36 3
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 36 2
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 36 3
Wards of Police Personnel 36 3
EWS Punjab 180 15
Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab 18 1

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Constable (District Police cadre) -12th passed or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University.

  • Sub-Inspector (District Police cadre) - The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university, or its equivalent.
  • Sub-Inspector (Armed Police cadre) - The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university, or its equivalent

Age Limit:

  • Minimum age as on January 1, 2023 - 18 years
  • Maximum age as on January 1, 2023 - 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Recruitment 2023

The selection will be made on the basis of:

Stage-I: Stage-I will consist of two Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature.

Stage-II: Stage-II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature.

Stage-III: Stage-III will consist of Document Scrutiny.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Salary

  • Constable - Rs.19,900/-
  • SI - Rs. 35,400/-

How to Apply Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates can apply online  on the official website of Punjab Police.

