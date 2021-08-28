Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 Out @punjabpolice.gov.in, Submit Objection

Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 has been released on the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download by login into their account.

Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police has released the answer key of online exam for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidate can download Punjab Police Answer Key from the official website (punjabpolice.gov.in) by login into their account.

Punjab Police SI Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Punjab Police Sub Inspector Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

Punjab Police SI Login Link

The candidate can also raise objection, if any, against provisional answer key through online mode on official website or by visiting the link given above. No objections will be entertained by post, email, phone call or in person.

They are required to pay Rs. 50/- for each objection. Before submission of Objection, it is mandatory for candidate to upload supporting document. Maximum 3 supporting documents can be uploaded for an objection or question / Supporting document of maximum size of 400kb should be in PDF / JPG / JPEG format.

It is to be noted that the answer may change in the answer key to be finalized after Objection Management.Punjab Police SI Result shall be made on the basis of final answer key.

Punjab Police SI Objection Notice

How to Download Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 ?