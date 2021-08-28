Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 Out @punjabpolice.gov.in, Submit Objection

Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police has released the answer key of online exam for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidate can download Punjab Police Answer Key from the official website (punjabpolice.gov.in) by login into their account.
Punjab Police SI Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Punjab Police Sub Inspector Answer Key, directly, through the link below:
The candidate can also raise objection, if any, against provisional answer key through online mode on official website or by visiting the link given above. No objections will be entertained by post, email, phone call or in person.
They are required to pay Rs. 50/- for each objection. Before submission of Objection, it is mandatory for candidate to upload supporting document. Maximum 3 supporting documents can be uploaded for an objection or question / Supporting document of maximum size of 400kb should be in PDF / JPG / JPEG format.
It is to be noted that the answer may change in the answer key to be finalized after Objection Management.Punjab Police SI Result shall be made on the basis of final answer key.
Punjab Police SI Objection Notice
How to Download Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 ?
- Go to official website - punjabpolice.gov.in
- Click on ‘Recruitment’ Link, given at the right side of the homepage
- A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR’ and then on ‘LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION’
- Click on ‘Login Tab’
- Enter your ‘Application No./Login ID’ and ‘Password’
- After login, Click on Sub inspector tab
- After that click on Edit/View button and go to ‘Candidate Response’
- Check question paper with your response and correct answer.
- Click on objection button to raise your query.
- You can raise objection only in Objection Tab before the last date.
- Kindly click on to “click to raise new Objection” to raise an objection.
- You can raise objection for 1 question at a time.
- To raise objection for more than 1 question please click on to “click to raise new Objection” again
- Kindly note down question ID of each question which is mentioned in right side of the question paper to raise your objection.
- Select Nature of Objection
- In the remark’s column, enter your reason for objection clearly. Objections with no valid explanation or reference will not be considered and will be discarded.