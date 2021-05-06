Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Allopathic Medical Practitioner Posts
Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at rwf.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021: Rail Wheel Factory has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Allopathic Medical Practitioner on a contract basis to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can appear for a walk-in interview on 7 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 07 May 2021
Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Allopathic Medical Practitioner- 2 Posts
Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should be an MBBS Graduate and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Council of India after completion of the one-year compulsory rotatory internship. Candidates who possess Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in any clinical subiects are preferred.
Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 53 years
Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.75000/- per month, fixed
Download Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment Notification 2021
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with their original certificates and one set of attested photocopy of the relevant documents in support of age, qualifications, Attempt Certificate, Marks Sheet, Degree, MCI/ State Registration, SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificate & Experience certificate etc. and two recent passport size photographs to Technical Training Centre, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru-560 064 on 07.05.2021.
Check Latest Government Jobs:
ESIC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts, Download Notification @esic.nic.in
Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021 for 137 Fitter, Welder, Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Online @ goashipyard.in
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Register Yourself for Over 5000+ Vacancies @sbi.co.in, Check Application Process & Details Here
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 for 27 Posts : Apply from 7 May onwards @wr.indianrailways.gov.in