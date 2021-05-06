Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Allopathic Medical Practitioner Posts

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021: Rail Wheel Factory has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Allopathic Medical Practitioner on a contract basis to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can appear for a walk-in interview on 7 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 07 May 2021

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Allopathic Medical Practitioner- 2 Posts

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be an MBBS Graduate and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Council of India after completion of the one-year compulsory rotatory internship. Candidates who possess Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in any clinical subiects are preferred.

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 53 years

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.75000/- per month, fixed

Download Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment Notification 2021

Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with their original certificates and one set of attested photocopy of the relevant documents in support of age, qualifications, Attempt Certificate, Marks Sheet, Degree, MCI/ State Registration, SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificate & Experience certificate etc. and two recent passport size photographs to Technical Training Centre, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru-560 064 on 07.05.2021.

