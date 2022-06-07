Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022, Apply for 1000+ Worker, Assistant & Asha Sahyogini Posts

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recrutiment 2022: Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) Rajasthan is hiring Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Assistant and Asha Sahyogini. Interested candidates can send their applications to the concerned region on or before the last date.
Vacancies are available for Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Shri Ganga Nagar, Nagaur, Churu, Kota, Bharatpur and Alwar. More details regarding the recruitment such as vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, selection process, and application method are given below in the PDFs Link given below:
Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment Notifications:
Jhunjhunu
Ajmer
Hanumangarh
Shri Ganga Nagar
Churu
Kota
Bharatpur
Nagaur
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application for Jhunjhunu - 04 July 2022
- Last Date of Application for Ajmer, Nagaur, Churu, Bharatpur, Kota, Shri Ganga Nagarand Alwar - 30 June 2022
- Last Date of Application for Hanumangarh - 17 June 2022
Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Anganwadi Worker - 161
- Anganwadi Assistant - 872
Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should be 10th passed/12th passed. Candidates can check the more details related to eligibility in the notification PDF.
Rajasthan Anganwadi Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
How to Apply for Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to the concerned office on or before the last date.