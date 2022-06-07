Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022, Apply for 1000+ Worker, Assistant & Asha Sahyogini Posts

Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) has published the notifications for the recruitment of Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Assistant and Asha Sahyogini Posts. Check Details Here

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recrutiment 2022: Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) Rajasthan is hiring Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Assistant and Asha Sahyogini. Interested candidates can send their applications to the concerned region on or before the last date.

Vacancies are available for Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Shri Ganga Nagar, Nagaur, Churu, Kota, Bharatpur and Alwar. More details regarding the recruitment such as vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, selection process, and application method are given below in the PDFs Link given below:

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment Notifications:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Jhunjhunu - 04 July 2022

Last Date of Application for Ajmer, Nagaur, Churu, Bharatpur, Kota, Shri Ganga Nagarand Alwar - 30 June 2022

Last Date of Application for Hanumangarh - 17 June 2022

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Worker - 161

Anganwadi Assistant - 872

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 10th passed/12th passed. Candidates can check the more details related to eligibility in the notification PDF.

Rajasthan Anganwadi Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

How to Apply for Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to the concerned office on or before the last date.