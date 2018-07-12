RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Chemistry is a core subject for class 12 science stream in Rajasthan Board. Class 12 Chemistry is divided into many sections like Organic and Inorganic chemistry. Download here the RBSE class 12 syllabus and examination scheme in pdf format.

RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has published the new and updated syllabus for the 2023 class 12 Chemistry exam.

Chemistry is a core subject in the RBSE class 12 science stream for both medical and non-medical aspirants. Chemistry also comes in handy for those seeking to pursue engineering or doctoral studies.

Chemistry is a fundamental-based subject that involves memorizing and applying a lot of rules and exceptions. Chemistry has two main branches: organic and inorganic. Both are equally important and form a major part of the syllabus. However, other RBSE class 12 chemistry topics are also a must-study to succeed in the 2023 board exams.

On that note, we bring you the new and revised RBSE Class 12th Chemistry syllabus and examination scheme.

Check here the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Chemistry syllabus for theory and practical examinations 2023 and download PDF.

RBSE Chemistry Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks Theory 3:15 56 14 70 Practical 4:00 30 0 30

UNIT Title Marks 1 Solid State 03 2 Solutions 03 3 Electrochemistry 04 4 Chemical Kinetics 04 5 Surface Chemistry 04 6 General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 02 7 p-Block Elements 04 8 d-and f-Block Elements 03 9 Coordination Compounds 04 10 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 04 11 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 04 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 05 13 Amines 04 14 Biomolecules 02 15 Polymers 03 16 Chemistry in Everyday Life 03 Total 56

RBSE Chemistry Class 12th Syllabus 2023

UNIT -1 The Solid State :-

General Characteristics of Solid State, Amorphous and Crystalline Solids, Classification of Crystalline Solids, Crystal Lattices and Unit Cells, Number of Atoms in a Unit Cell, Close Packed Structures, Packing Efficiency, Calculations Involving Unit Cell Dimensions, Imperfections in Solids, Electrical Properties, Magnetic Properties

UNIT -2 Solutions :-

Types of Solutions, Expressing Concentration of Solutions, Solubility, Vapour Pressure of Liquid Solutions, Ideal and Non-ideal Solutions, Colligative Properties and Determination of Molar Mass, Abnormal Molar Masses

UNIT -3 Electrochemistry :-

Electrochemical Cells, Galvanic Cells, Nernst Equation, Conductance of Electrolytic Solutions, Electrolytic Cells and Electrolysis, Batteries, Fuel Cells, Corrosion

UNIT -4 Chemical Kinetics :-

Rate of a Chemical Reaction, Factors Influencing Rate of a Reaction, Integrated Rate Equations, Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction, Collision Theory of Chemical Reactions

UNIT -5 Surface Chemistry :-

Adsorption, Catalysis, Colloids, Classification of Colloids, Emulsions, Colloids Around Us.

UNIT -6 General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements :-

Occurrence of Metals, Concentration of Ores, Extraction of Crude Metal from Concentrated Ore, Thermodynamic Principles of Metallurgy, Electrochemical Principles of Metallurgy, Oxidation Reduction, Refining, Uses of Aluminium, Copper, Zinc and Iron

UNIT -7 The p-Block Elements :-

Group 15 Elements, Dinitrogen, Ammonia, Oxides of Nitrogen, Nitric Acid, Phosphorus – Allotropic Forms, Phosphine, Phosphorus Halides, Oxoacids of Phosphorus, Group 16 Elements, Dioxygen, Simple Oxides, Ozone, Sulphur – Allotropic Forms, Sulphur Dioxide, Oxoacids of Sulphur, Sulphuric Acid, Group 17 Elements, Chlorine, Hydrogen Chloride, Oxoacids of Halogens, Interhalogen Compounds, Group 18 Elements

UNIT -8 The d-and f-Block Elements :-

Position in the Periodic Table, Electronic Configurations of the d-Block Elements, General Properties of the ransition Elements (d-Block), Some Important Compounds of Transition Elements, The Lanthanoids, The Actinoids, Some Applications of d- and f-Block Elements

UNIT -9 Coordination Compounds :-

Werner's Theory of Coordination Compounds, Definitions of Some Important Terms Pertaining to Coordination Compounds, Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds, Isomerism in Coordination Compounds, Bonding in Coordination Compounds 9.6 Bonding in Metal Carbonyls, Importance and Applications of Coordination Compounds

UNIT -10 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes :-

Classification, Nomenclature, Nature of C–X Bond, Methods of Preparation of Haloalkanes, Preparation of Haloarenes, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Polyhalogen Compounds.

UNIT -11 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers :-

Classification, Nomenclature, Structures of Functional Groups, Alcohols and Phenols, Some Commercially Important Alcohols, Ethers

UNIT -12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids :-

Nomenclature and Structure of Carbonyl Group, Preparation of Aldehydes and Ketones, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Uses of Aldehydes and Ketones, Nomenclature and Structure of Carboxyl Group, Methods of Preparation of Carboxylic Acids, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Uses of Carboxylic Acids

UNIT -13 Amines :-

Structure of Amines, Classification, Nomenclature, Preparation of Amines, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Method of Preparation of Diazonium Salts, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Importance of Diazonium Salts in Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds.

UNIT -14 Biomolecules :-

Carbohydrates, Proteins, Enzymes, Vitamins, Nucleic Acids, Hormones

UNIT -15 Polymers :-

Classification of Polymers, Types of Polymerisation Reactions, Molecular Mass of Polymers, Biodegradable Polymers, Polymers of Commercial Importance.

UNIT -16 Chemistry in Everyday Life :-

Drugs and their Classification, Drug-Target Interaction, Therapeutic Action of Different Classes of Drugs, Chemicals in Food, Cleansing Agents

The prescribed books for RBSE class 12 Chemistry course are NCERT’s Chemistry Part-I and Chemistry Part-II.

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2023 PDF below.

Also Read: RBSE 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2023: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus PDF