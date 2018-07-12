RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has published the new and updated syllabus for the 2023 class 12 Chemistry exam.
Chemistry is a core subject in the RBSE class 12 science stream for both medical and non-medical aspirants. Chemistry also comes in handy for those seeking to pursue engineering or doctoral studies.
Chemistry is a fundamental-based subject that involves memorizing and applying a lot of rules and exceptions. Chemistry has two main branches: organic and inorganic. Both are equally important and form a major part of the syllabus. However, other RBSE class 12 chemistry topics are also a must-study to succeed in the 2023 board exams.
On that note, we bring you the new and revised RBSE Class 12th Chemistry syllabus and examination scheme.
RBSE Chemistry Class 12 Examination Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time (Hrs.)
|
Marks for the Paper
|
Sessional
|
Total Marks
|
Theory
|
3:15
|
56
|
14
|
70
|
Practical
|
4:00
|
30
|
0
|
30
|
UNIT
|
Title
|
Marks
|
1
|
Solid State
|
03
|
2
|
Solutions
|
03
|
3
|
Electrochemistry
|
04
|
4
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
04
|
5
|
Surface Chemistry
|
04
|
6
|
General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
|
02
|
7
|
p-Block Elements
|
04
|
8
|
d-and f-Block Elements
|
03
|
9
|
Coordination Compounds
|
04
|
10
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
04
|
11
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
04
|
12
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|
05
|
13
|
Amines
|
04
|
14
|
Biomolecules
|
02
|
15
|
Polymers
|
03
|
16
|
Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
03
|
|
Total
|
56
RBSE Chemistry Class 12th Syllabus 2023
UNIT -1 The Solid State :-
General Characteristics of Solid State, Amorphous and Crystalline Solids, Classification of Crystalline Solids, Crystal Lattices and Unit Cells, Number of Atoms in a Unit Cell, Close Packed Structures, Packing Efficiency, Calculations Involving Unit Cell Dimensions, Imperfections in Solids, Electrical Properties, Magnetic Properties
UNIT -2 Solutions :-
Types of Solutions, Expressing Concentration of Solutions, Solubility, Vapour Pressure of Liquid Solutions, Ideal and Non-ideal Solutions, Colligative Properties and Determination of Molar Mass, Abnormal Molar Masses
UNIT -3 Electrochemistry :-
Electrochemical Cells, Galvanic Cells, Nernst Equation, Conductance of Electrolytic Solutions, Electrolytic Cells and Electrolysis, Batteries, Fuel Cells, Corrosion
UNIT -4 Chemical Kinetics :-
Rate of a Chemical Reaction, Factors Influencing Rate of a Reaction, Integrated Rate Equations, Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction, Collision Theory of Chemical Reactions
UNIT -5 Surface Chemistry :-
Adsorption, Catalysis, Colloids, Classification of Colloids, Emulsions, Colloids Around Us.
UNIT -6 General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements :-
Occurrence of Metals, Concentration of Ores, Extraction of Crude Metal from Concentrated Ore, Thermodynamic Principles of Metallurgy, Electrochemical Principles of Metallurgy, Oxidation Reduction, Refining, Uses of Aluminium, Copper, Zinc and Iron
UNIT -7 The p-Block Elements :-
Group 15 Elements, Dinitrogen, Ammonia, Oxides of Nitrogen, Nitric Acid, Phosphorus – Allotropic Forms, Phosphine, Phosphorus Halides, Oxoacids of Phosphorus, Group 16 Elements, Dioxygen, Simple Oxides, Ozone, Sulphur – Allotropic Forms, Sulphur Dioxide, Oxoacids of Sulphur, Sulphuric Acid, Group 17 Elements, Chlorine, Hydrogen Chloride, Oxoacids of Halogens, Interhalogen Compounds, Group 18 Elements
UNIT -8 The d-and f-Block Elements :-
Position in the Periodic Table, Electronic Configurations of the d-Block Elements, General Properties of the ransition Elements (d-Block), Some Important Compounds of Transition Elements, The Lanthanoids, The Actinoids, Some Applications of d- and f-Block Elements
UNIT -9 Coordination Compounds :-
Werner's Theory of Coordination Compounds, Definitions of Some Important Terms Pertaining to Coordination Compounds, Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds, Isomerism in Coordination Compounds, Bonding in Coordination Compounds 9.6 Bonding in Metal Carbonyls, Importance and Applications of Coordination Compounds
UNIT -10 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes :-
Classification, Nomenclature, Nature of C–X Bond, Methods of Preparation of Haloalkanes, Preparation of Haloarenes, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Polyhalogen Compounds.
UNIT -11 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers :-
Classification, Nomenclature, Structures of Functional Groups, Alcohols and Phenols, Some Commercially Important Alcohols, Ethers
UNIT -12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids :-
Nomenclature and Structure of Carbonyl Group, Preparation of Aldehydes and Ketones, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Uses of Aldehydes and Ketones, Nomenclature and Structure of Carboxyl Group, Methods of Preparation of Carboxylic Acids, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Uses of Carboxylic Acids
UNIT -13 Amines :-
Structure of Amines, Classification, Nomenclature, Preparation of Amines, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Method of Preparation of Diazonium Salts, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Importance of Diazonium Salts in Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds.
UNIT -14 Biomolecules :-
Carbohydrates, Proteins, Enzymes, Vitamins, Nucleic Acids, Hormones
UNIT -15 Polymers :-
Classification of Polymers, Types of Polymerisation Reactions, Molecular Mass of Polymers, Biodegradable Polymers, Polymers of Commercial Importance.
UNIT -16 Chemistry in Everyday Life :-
Drugs and their Classification, Drug-Target Interaction, Therapeutic Action of Different Classes of Drugs, Chemicals in Food, Cleansing Agents
The prescribed books for RBSE class 12 Chemistry course are NCERT’s Chemistry Part-I and Chemistry Part-II.
|
