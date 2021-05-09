Rajasthan CHO Result 2021 Out @rajswasthya.nic.in: Check Cut-Off, NTSP Merit List and TSP Merit List

Rajasthan CHO Result 2020-21: Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, National Health Mission (NHM), Rajasthan has released the final result along with cut-off marksfor the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs). Candidates can download CHO Result from the official website - rajswasthya.nic.in.

Rajsthan CHO Result Link is given below. Candidates can download CHO Result 2021, Rajathan CHO Cut Off Marks, NTPS and TSP Merit List, directly, through the link below:

Rajasthan Final Result PDF

Rajsthan CHO Cut Off Score

Rajathan CHO NTSP Merit List

Rajsthan CHO TSP Merit List

How to Download Rajasthan CHO Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan CHO i.e. rajswasthya.nic.in. Click on the link 'Click Here for Main Website' A new window will open where you need to click on ' CHO (Community Health Officer) Recruitment -2020’ ‘विज्ञप्ति: CHO भर्ती 2020 की चयन सूची’ You can also click on ‘NTSP Merit List’ and ‘TSP Merit List’ Download Rajasthan CHO Result PDF

Rajasthan CHO Exam was conducted on 10 November 2021. NHM CHO answer key was published in the month of November 2020. Objections were invited by the candidates till 17 November 2020. After considering all the objection, the final answer key was uploaded by the department.A merit list containing the roll number of selected candidates for Document Verification was uploaded on 16 January 2021. .

A total of 7810 vacancies were notified for Community Health Officers (CHOs) posts for Sub Health Center Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission State Health Committee, Rajasthan.