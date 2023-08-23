Rajasthan BSTC Exam Center List 2023: DElEd Exam Center District, Location, Code

Rajasthan BSTC Exam Centre List 2023: The Education Department of Rajasthan has updated the exam centre list on the official notification PDF. The Rajasthan BSTC (now Deled) exam will be conducted on August 28, 2023.

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Exam Center List 2023: The Education Department of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan BSTC (Basic School Teaching Certificate) notification 2023 for Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) on the official website. The exam for the same is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2023. The exact Rajasthan BSTC exam centre, date, and time will be communicated to the registered candidates in the Rajasthan BSTC admit card.

Candidates going to attempt the Rajasthan BSTC exam should check the D.El.Ed exam centre mentioned in their hall ticket to avoid any last-minute hassles or rush.

 

In this article, we have shared complete details on the Rajasthan BSTC Exam Center List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Exam Center 2023

The Rajasthan BSTC exam is now known as D.El.Ed. Here is the quick review of the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam centre tabulated below for the ease of the applicants.

Career Counseling

Exam Conducting Body

Department of Elementary Education of Rajasthan

Post Name

Rajasthan Deled(earlier known as BSTC)

Course Type

Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC)

Location

Rajasthan

Rajasthan BSTC 2023 Exam Date

August 28, 2023

BSTC Total Questions

200

BSTC Total Marks

600

Rajasthan BSTC Exam Centers 2023

Rajasthan

Official Website

http://panjiyakpredeled.in/

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Exam Dates 2023

Check the important Rajasthan BSTC (now Deled) exam dates in the table shared below.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam Dates 2023

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

July 5, 2023

Application Dates

July 10, 2023, to July 30, 2023

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2023

August 21, 2023

Rajasthan BSTC Exam Date 2023

August 28, 2023

Rajasthan BSTC Exam Center List 2023

Aspirants must check the detailed Rajasthan BSTC exam centres list. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam centres and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest Rajasthan D.El.Ed (earlier BSTC) exam centre is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the RRajasthan D.El.Ed (earlier BSTC) exam day. Here we have compiled the Rajasthan D.El.Ed (earlier BSTC) exam important centres list below for ease of the aspirants.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam Center List 2023

Ajmer

Bharatpur

Dungarpur

Pali

Alwar

Bhilwara

Hanumangarh

Pratapgarh

Banswara

Bhiwadi

Jodhpur

Sikar

Baran

Bikaner

Kishangarh

Tonk

Beawar

Dhaulpur

Kota

Udaipur

Documents to Carry to Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Exam Center 2023

The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Rajasthan Deled Exam Centre 2023.

  • Hard Copy of Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card
  • Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).
  • Passport Size Photograph.

Guidelines to be followed in Rajasthan BSTC Exam Center 2023

There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the Rajasthan BSTC exam centre, as discussed below.

  • Reach the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed exam centre at least 60-65 minutes before reporting to avoid traffic issues, train/bus congestions, etc., or any other last-minute delay on the exam day. 
  • They must carry a valid Rajasthan BSTC admit card to the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed exam centre in order to be allowed to enter the exam hall.
  • They must also bring valid Photo ID proof, such as Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc, to the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam centre.
  • Candidates are not allowed to bring prohibited items inside the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed 2023 exam centre, such as calculators, Textual Materials, Mobile phones, Pagers, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Health bands, Watch/Wristwatch, etc.
  • Read the exam guidelines and instructions before appearing in the exam to maintain decorum in the hall.

Check - Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card

               Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card in Hindi

FAQ

What documents must be carried by the candidates to the Rajasthan BSTC exam centre?

Aspirants must mandatorily carry a valid Rajasthan BSTC admit card to the exam centre in order to appear in the exam.

How to check the Rajasthan BSTC Exam Center list?

Aspirants can check the Rajasthan BSTC exam centre list 2023 on the official notification PDF or from the table discussed above.

