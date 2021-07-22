Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2021: 120 Vacancies Notified for Civil Judge Posts @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court is hiring 120 Civil Judges. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process and updates here.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan High Court has uploaded a notification for the post of Civil Judge. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RHC Recruitment 2021 from 30 July to 31 August 2021 on official website hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Selection will be done on the basis of exam (Preliminary and Mains ) followed by interview round. Candidates can check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process etc. through the article given below.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Notification Download

Rajasthan High Court Website

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 30 July 2021 Last Date of Application - 31 August 2021 Last Date of Application Fee - 01 September 2021

Rajasthan High Court Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 120

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor of Laws (Professional) of any University established by Law in India and recognised as such under the Advocates Act, l96l )

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam Mains Exam Interview

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidate who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining final merit.

How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Recruitment through official website on or before 31 August 2021.

Application Fee: