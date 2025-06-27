Rajasthan High Court Peon Online Form 2025 Out: The Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Peon/Class 4 posts across various district courts, legal services authorities, and the High Court. A total of 5670 vacancies will be filled for the positions of Class IV (Peon) under this drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website — hcraj.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is 26th July. This is a great opportunity for Matriculation pass candidates who want to secure a stable job in High Court. Get all the details on Rajasthan High Court Apply Online 205 process, including dates, steps to apply, eligibility and more here.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Apply Online 2025

The Rajasthan High Court Peon Notification 2025 was released on June 9 for 5670 Class 4 vacancies. Aspirants who have passed the 10th exam and are between 18 and 40 years old can submit applications until July 26. The selection process includes a written exam and interview. Candidates who clear both stages will be recruited for Class IV posts in the Rajasthan High Court. Find the direct apply online link in the table below: