Rajasthan High Court Peon Application Form 2025 released for 5670 posts at hcraj.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply online through the direct link provided in the article before 26th July. Get all the details on Rajasthan High Court Peon Vacancy 2025 apply online process including last date, fees, steps to apply and more here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jun 30, 2025, 13:16 IST
Rajasthan High Court Peon Online Form 2025 Out: The Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Peon/Class 4 posts across various district courts, legal services authorities, and the High Court. A total of 5670 vacancies will be filled for the positions of Class IV (Peon) under this drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website — hcraj.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is 26th July. This is a great opportunity for Matriculation pass candidates who want to secure a stable job in High Court. Get all the details on Rajasthan High Court Apply Online 205 process, including dates, steps to apply, eligibility and more here.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Apply Online 2025

The Rajasthan High Court Peon Notification 2025 was released on June 9 for 5670 Class 4 vacancies. Aspirants who have passed the 10th exam and are between 18 and 40 years old can submit applications until July 26. The selection process includes a written exam and interview. Candidates who clear both stages will be recruited for Class IV posts in the Rajasthan High Court. Find the direct apply online link in the table below:

Rajasthan High Court Peon Apply Online Link

Direct Application Form Link

Rajasthan HC Peon Apply Online 2025 Dates

The online application process for Rajasthan HC Peon started on June 27, and will continue until July 26. Here’s an overview of the important dates:

Rajasthan High Court Class 4 Important Dates 2025

Notification Release Date

09 June 2025

Online Application Date

27 June 2025

Last Date to Apply

26 July 2025

Steps to Apply Online for Rajasthan High Court Peon Vacancy

To submit your applications, here’s a step-by-step process:

  • Go to the official Rajasthan High Court website at hcraj.nic.in or click on the direct apply online link provided in the article.
  • On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab.
  • A new tab will open. Click on the “RECRUITMENT – Recruitment – Class IV Employees for RHC, RSJA, RSLSA, District Courts and DLSAs 2025” link.
  • If you are a new user, complete the registration by providing basic details.
  • Log in using the generated credentials.
  • Fill out the application form with personal, educational, and other required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents, photograph, and signature.
  • Pay the application fee, if applicable.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Application Fee 2025

To submit the Rajasthan High Court Peon online form, aspirants must pay the application fee based on their category. It must be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Check the examination fee for all categories in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

General / Other Backwards Classes (OBC – Creamy Layer) / Extremely Backwards Classes (Creamy Layer) / Other State Candidates

Rs 650

Rajasthan State OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / Extremely Backwards Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) / Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Rs 550

Rajasthan State SC / ST / Candidates from Scheduled Tribes / Scheduled Castes / Ex-Servicemen

Rs 450

PwD (Persons with Disabilities)

Exempted

Documents Required for Rajasthan High Court Peon Application Form

Before applying for Rajasthan HC exam 2025, make sure you have all the necessary documents. Missing any document will result in the disqualification of the application form. Here is the list of documents required for the online form.

  • Passport-size photograph
  • Signature
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Educational qualifications
  • Identity Proof
  • Address Proof
  • Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate (if applicable)

