Rajasthan High Court Peon Online Form 2025 Out: The Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Peon/Class 4 posts across various district courts, legal services authorities, and the High Court. A total of 5670 vacancies will be filled for the positions of Class IV (Peon) under this drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website — hcraj.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is 26th July. This is a great opportunity for Matriculation pass candidates who want to secure a stable job in High Court. Get all the details on Rajasthan High Court Apply Online 205 process, including dates, steps to apply, eligibility and more here.
Rajasthan High Court Peon Apply Online 2025
The Rajasthan High Court Peon Notification 2025 was released on June 9 for 5670 Class 4 vacancies. Aspirants who have passed the 10th exam and are between 18 and 40 years old can submit applications until July 26. The selection process includes a written exam and interview. Candidates who clear both stages will be recruited for Class IV posts in the Rajasthan High Court. Find the direct apply online link in the table below:
|
Rajasthan High Court Peon Apply Online Link
Rajasthan HC Peon Apply Online 2025 Dates
The online application process for Rajasthan HC Peon started on June 27, and will continue until July 26. Here’s an overview of the important dates:
|
Rajasthan High Court Class 4 Important Dates 2025
|
Notification Release Date
|
09 June 2025
|
Online Application Date
|
27 June 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
26 July 2025
Steps to Apply Online for Rajasthan High Court Peon Vacancy
To submit your applications, here’s a step-by-step process:
- Go to the official Rajasthan High Court website at hcraj.nic.in or click on the direct apply online link provided in the article.
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab.
- A new tab will open. Click on the “RECRUITMENT – Recruitment – Class IV Employees for RHC, RSJA, RSLSA, District Courts and DLSAs 2025” link.
- If you are a new user, complete the registration by providing basic details.
- Log in using the generated credentials.
- Fill out the application form with personal, educational, and other required details.
- Upload the necessary documents, photograph, and signature.
- Pay the application fee, if applicable.
- Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
Rajasthan High Court Peon Application Fee 2025
To submit the Rajasthan High Court Peon online form, aspirants must pay the application fee based on their category. It must be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Check the examination fee for all categories in the table below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / Other Backwards Classes (OBC – Creamy Layer) / Extremely Backwards Classes (Creamy Layer) / Other State Candidates
|
Rs 650
|
Rajasthan State OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / Extremely Backwards Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) / Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
Rs 550
|
Rajasthan State SC / ST / Candidates from Scheduled Tribes / Scheduled Castes / Ex-Servicemen
|
Rs 450
|
PwD (Persons with Disabilities)
|
Exempted
Documents Required for Rajasthan High Court Peon Application Form
Before applying for Rajasthan HC exam 2025, make sure you have all the necessary documents. Missing any document will result in the disqualification of the application form. Here is the list of documents required for the online form.
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Educational qualifications
- Identity Proof
- Address Proof
- Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate (if applicable)
