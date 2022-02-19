Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2022: Last day today for 1092 Junior Engineer Posts, Exams from 7 May. Check Rajasthan JE Notification, upcoming jen vacancy in rajasthan 2022 and others.

Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is going to close the online applications today for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates looking for Junior Engineer government job opportunities have a last chance to submit applications for Rajasthan JE Recruitment. A total of 1092 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Engineer in the Autonomous Government Department, Public Works Department and Public Health Engineering Department of the Government of Rajasthan. Candidates who have yet not submitted their Rajasthan JE Application 2022, complete the application process as soon as possible.

Candidates should note that the candidates will have to pay Rs. 450/- while applying for Rajasthan Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022. However, candidates will be able to take the print-out of their application till 31 December 2022.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) Jaipur had released the notification (No.01/2022) for Rajasthan Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 on 17th January. According to the official notification, a total of 1092 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 1040 vacancies are for Non TSP and 52 are for TSP.

How to apply for Rajasthan JE application 2022?

Interested candidates may visit the Recruitment Advertisement section of the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Then, click on the link of the respective Recruitment Advertisement.

After that, candidates can read the details of advertisement.

Then go to the application page from the given link.

Fill up the application form and take a printout of the application for future reference.

Apply Online

Rajasthan JEN 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Rajasthan Junior Engineer Recruitment, candidates must possess a Degree or Diploma in Civil or Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

Rajasthan JEN 2022 Age Limit

Candidates' age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.