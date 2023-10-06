Rajasthan Madrasa Recruitment 2023: Application for 6843 Instructor/Teacher to Start on 27 October, Read Details

Rajasthan Madrasa Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Madrasa Board is hiring 6843 Instructors/Teachers. Candidates can check Notification Application Form, Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

Rajasthan Madrasa Board Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Madrasa Board has published a short notice for the recruitment of Education and Computer Instructors. A total of 6843 vacancies are available in recognized madrasas located in the state. Out of total. 4143 vacancies are for the post of Education Instructor and 2700 vacancies are for the post of Computer Instructor.

According to the short notification, the board will start the application process for the recruitment of these posts on 27 October 2023 and the last date for filling the application is 25 November 2023. Candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. minority.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the advertisement (No. 1/2023-24) issued by the Board, education instructors and computer instructors are to be recruited on a contract basis. The candidates should check the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts.

Rajasthan Madrasa Board Notification 2023

The detailed notification for Rajasthan Madrasa Instructor Recruitment will be released soon. The notification consists of information about eligibility, selection process, application process, salary etc.

Rajasthan Madrasa Board Vacancy Details

The recruitment is being done to fill up 6843 vacancies. The break up of vacancies is given below:

Education Instructor - 4143

Computer Instructor - 2700

Rajasthan Madarsa Board Recruitment 2023 Important Details:

Name of the Exam Body Rajasthan Madrasa Board Post Name Education Instructor and Computer Instructor Number of Vacancies 6843 Starting date of application process 27 October 2023 Last date of application 25 November 2023 Official Website minority.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Madrasa Board Eligibility: (Expected)

Education Instructor: Bachelor's degree in education from a recognized university

Computer Instructor: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Computer Application from a recognized university

Rajasthan Madrasa Board Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

The minimum age for Rajasthan Madrasa Board Recruitment 2023 is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years. Detailed information about age limit will be given after the release of official notification. Age will be calculated as on 2023. Apart from this, age relaxation will be given to OBC, EWS, SC, ST and reserved category candidates.

Rajasthan Madarsa Board Recruitment 2023 Application Process:

Step 1: Go to the official website minority.rajasthan.gov.in .

Step 2: After this, click on the Recruitment section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on Rajasthan Madarsa Board Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Click on Apply Online

Step 5: Enter all the information asked in the application form carefully and correctly.

Step 6: Then upload your required documents, photo and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee as per your category

Step 8: After filling the application form completely, submit it finally.

Step 9: Finally, take a print out of the application form and keep it safe.

The board is expected to conduct a written test and interview for the selection of the candidates. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for latest updates.