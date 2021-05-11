Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2019 OUT for 5000 Posts, Download Set Wise Keys @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2019: Rajasthan Police Department has published the answer keys for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment. All those who appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2019-21 can now download the set wise keys through the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit more than 5000 vacancies of constable. According to reports, around 17.5 candidates had applied for this exam out of which 12 lakh candidates appeared for this recruitment exam for the post of Constable GD. Candidates who enrolled and appeared for this recruitment exam can also check the answer keys directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Exam was conducted for a total of 86 units. For which, the results of 83 units including Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar were released on 13 March 2021.

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Exam Answer key?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Exam Answer key flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check Set wise Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Exam Answer key and save it for future reference.

Download Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Exam Answer key

Rajasthan Police PET/PST Admit Card Details

All those who have successfully qualified in the written examination of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 are being informed unit wise for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PST).

For the post of Constable (GD) and Constable Driver, the male candidates will have to run 5 km in 25 minutes while women candidates will have to run 5 km in 35 minutes. Candidates will be given only one chance for PET.

A total of 5438 vacancies will be recruited through this drive out of which 3452 vacancies are for constable GD General Area, 1633 Vacancy of TSP Area. The constable driver has 347 vacancies in the general sector and 12 vacancies in the TSP sector.