Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2020 Released @police.rajasthan.gov.in for 5438 vacancies , Direct Download Link Available Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Police has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2020 on its website. All candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2020 can now download the answer keys through the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2020 was conducted on 6 to 8 November 2020 at various exam centres. The answer keys for the same have been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer key 2020 through the official website. If any candidate has an objection against Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2020, he/she may raise objections by logging on the official website.

Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by Rajasthan Police. The candidates can submit Objection till 3rd day (total of three days) of the start of this Link. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available thereafter. The steps of raising objections are given below.

Visit the official website. i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on Rajasthan Police Constable2020 Objection Link available on the home page. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Application Number and click on login button. Then, the objection form will be opened. Candidates can raise objections if any along with valid documents.

Download Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Answer Key

After analyzing the answer keys, the Rajasthan police will release the final answer keys of Rajasthan Police Constable. After that, the Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Final Result will be uploaded.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 5438 vacancies of Constable in various departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, physical efficiency test and proficiency test. Candidates can directly access the Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Answer Key Download Link by clicking on the above link.