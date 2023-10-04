Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST Date Out 2023: Check Physical Admit Card Date Here

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST Date Out 2023: Candidates can check Physical Exam Date, PET/PST Admit Card Date, and other other important information here.

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST Date Out 2023: Check Physical Admit Card Date HereRajasthan Police PET/PST Date Out 2023: Rajasthan Police has published a notification for Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). According to the notice, Rajasthan PET PST will be conducted from 26 to 31 October 2023. The candidates who applied for Rajasthan Police Constable Jobs can check and appear for the physical round on the scheduled date.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card for the physical exam will be released 1 week before the exam. Hence, the candidates would be able to download the admit card w.e.f 19 October 2023.

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Exam Details

The first round for the recruitment is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). The candidates can check the details for PET PST below:

Rajasthan Police PET

For General and TSP Area

Men Women Height 168 cms 152 cms Chest Without Expansion - 81 cms With Expansion- 86 cms NA Weight NA 47.5 Kgs

For Saharia of District Baran

Men Women Height 160 cms 145 cms Chest Without Expansion - 74 cms With Expansion- 79 cms NA Weight NA 43 Kgs

Rajasthan Police PST 2023

Category Race Time Men 5 Km 25 Min. Women 5 Km 35 Min. Ex-Servicemen 5 Km 30 Min. Saharia/ SC/ ST of TSP Area 5 Km 30 Min.

The candidates who would qualify for the PET/ PST will be called to appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Written Exam 2023.