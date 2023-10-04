Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST Date Out 2023: Check Physical Admit Card Date Here

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST Date Out 2023: Check Physical Admit Card Date HereRajasthan Police PET/PST Date Out 2023: Rajasthan Police has published a notification for Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). According to the notice, Rajasthan PET PST will be conducted from 26 to 31 October 2023. The candidates who applied for Rajasthan Police Constable Jobs can check and appear for the physical round on the scheduled date.
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Date 2023
The admit card for the physical exam will be released 1 week before the exam. Hence, the candidates would be able to download the admit card w.e.f 19 October 2023.
Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Exam Details
The first round for the recruitment is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). The candidates can check the details for PET PST below:
Rajasthan Police PET
For General and TSP Area
|Men
|Women
|Height
|168 cms
|152 cms
|Chest
|
Without Expansion - 81 cms
With Expansion- 86 cms
|NA
|Weight
|NA
|47.5 Kgs
For Saharia of District Baran
|Men
|Women
|Height
|160 cms
|145 cms
|Chest
|
Without Expansion - 74 cms
With Expansion- 79 cms
|NA
|Weight
|NA
|43 Kgs
Rajasthan Police PST 2023
|
Category
|
Race
|
Time
|
Men
|
5 Km
|
25 Min.
|
Women
|
5 Km
|
35 Min.
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
5 Km
|
30 Min.
|
Saharia/ SC/ ST of TSP Area
|
5 Km
|
30 Min.
The candidates who would qualify for the PET/ PST will be called to appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Written Exam 2023.