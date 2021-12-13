Rajasthan Police Constable Revised Answer Key 2021 Released @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Revised Answer Key 2021 has been released on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Answer Key PDF and other details here.

Rajasthan Police Constable Revised Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Police has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Constable General & Constable (Driver). The candidates who appeared in Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2021 can download their answer keys through the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2021 was conducted from 6 to 8 November 2020 at various exam centers. The candidates can download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Answer Key Correction for Constable Recruitment 2019’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, application number, captcha code, and login button. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download Rajasthan Police ConstableAnswer Key and save it for future reference. Raise Objections if any against Rajasthan Police ConstableAnswer Key.

This drive is being 5000 vacancies for the recruitment of Constable General & Constable (Driver) vacancies. The candidates can directly download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key by clicking on the above link.