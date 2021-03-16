Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Constable PET PMT Hall Ticket @recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card 2021: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has released the admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Phsycial Measurement Test (PMT) for the post of Constable. Rajasthan Police PET Admit Card is uploaded for Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur and Karauli Districts. All candidates who are qualified in Rajasthan Police Exam 2020-21, can download Rajasthan Physical Admit Card from the official website - recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the link is not activated yet.

Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card Link

Rajasthan Police Physical Test Notice PDF

As per the notice, Rajasthan Police Physical Test is scheduled to be held on 24 March 2021 (Wednesday) at 5 AM at Police Training School, Bansi Khurd (Jaipur- Agra National Highway).

It is to be noted that, the Rajasthan Police Physical Exam will be conducted soon. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Rajasthan Police Recruitment - Click on ‘Login’ Button Enter your details Download Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card

Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti Exam 2021 was conducted from 06 Novemnber to 08 November 2020 in various districts of Rajasthan.Rajasthan Police Result was announced on 11 March 2021.

A total of 5000 vacancies were notified. Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application was started on 23 December 2019. Rajasthan Police application was ended 10 February 2020.