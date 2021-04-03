Rajasthan Police SI/Platoon Commander Sports Trail Admit Card 2021: Exam Postponed till further Notice, Details Here

Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Police has released a notice regarding the postponement of the exam for SI/ Platoon Commander vacancies Under the Sports Selection Board. The exam has been postponed till a further notice period. The exam was to be conducted from 5 to 24 April 2021. The candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for the latest updates.

Rajasthan Police SI/Platoon Commander Sports Trail Call Letter 2019 have already been uploaded at the official website. The candidates are advised to download their admit card by using their credentials and other details on the login page.

How and Where to Download Rajasthan SI/Platoon Commander Sports Trail Call Letter 2019?

Visit the official website of SSO.i.e.https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in/ Click on login. Enter your SSO ID/Username, Password, Captcha Code and click on submit button. Then, Rajasthan SI/Platoon Commander Sports Trail Call Letter2019 will be displayed. Download Rajasthan SI/Platoon Commander Sports Trail Call Letter2019 and save it for future reference.

Download Rajasthan SI/Platoon Commander Sports Trail Call Letter 2019

Download Rajasthan SI/Platoon Commander 2019

Exam Date Postponed Notice

The sports trails for SI/Platoon Commander/Constable Recruitment (Sports Quota) 2019 will start from 5 April to 24 April 2021. A total of 1172 candidates are going to appear in the Rajasthan SI/Platoon Commander Sports Trail.

The schedule and number of candidates can be checked in the provided hyperlink. A total of 68 vacancies will be recruited for the post of SI/ Platoon Commander vacancies Under the Sports Selection Board. The online application process for the aforesaid posts was started on 23 January 2021 and ended on 21 February 2021.

